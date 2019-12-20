Well it is looking more and more like another final THROWBACK game like last year

The Cincinnati Bengals have announced they will be wearing their White Jersey and Black pants on Sunday. We will be honoring the 1972 Miami Dolphins Perfect Season and #1 Team in NFL History. I think Tom Garfinkel is trying to get one more throwback game so our Dolphins will wear their Aqua Throwbacks one more time with the Diamond Orange End-zones or the Orange With Aqua Script DOLPHINS End Zone. If not and Goodell says no (because he is a prick), we will wear our Aqua Jersey with White Pants. When is the NFL going to learn the fans of the Miami Dolphins want the 70's Throwback permanently. Last year I sent my petition with over 25,000 names and I did not even get a response back from the NFL not even a email or a letter stating anything. That's how this business is ran boys and girls they don't give a **** about us its all about the money. But, at least we still have them to enjoy. GO DOLPHINS!!!