Well-Priced Free Agent Running Backs: who?

ChitownPhins28
Rookie
- Joined
- Dec 9, 2019
- Messages
- 32
- Reaction score
- 26
- Age
- 48
- Location
- Aurora IL
I'm sure I could look it up, but I was curious to hear from you guys and what you might have queued up off the top of your heads. Perhaps some of you have looked at this already.
I know David Johnson is one guy I've seen discussed, but, 'well-priced' might not be in that description.
