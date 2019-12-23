Well-Priced Free Agent Running Backs: who?

Manning said: We have plenty of money. I’d rather pay a good RB than draft one high. Ekler, Gordon, Henry would all be great Click to expand...

Draft is pretty deep at RB...why waste the money on a position that doesn't last very long when you can draft a guy late, develop him the way you want him to play (from scratch, rather than have to retrain) and go from there.None of the RB mentioned (especially Gordon who would be injured often behind this OL) would be able to gain yards behind this makeshift, crap fest of an OL. Before we deem every RB on our roster trash maybe we should fix the real problem of the OL.