Well That Was Pretty Awful

Tua had a nice second half. Good to see a step up from the rookie. Gesicki had some nice catches. We have 8 wins! And the defense had both sacks and pressure. And we didn't pull a Jets.

But gosh that was just a disgusting feeling game. 5 ejections total, including our best player on defense and maybe our best offensive player. Grant with a crucial drop, a bad decision to field a kick deep that left us in terrible field position, and two non-fair catches in a row that resulted in fumbles. The guy is dynamic as hell but its easy to see why every staff who coached him made him split time as a returner with guys who had no chance of a big return. On the play when the game should have been put away Gaskin fumbles some thirty yards downfield. This in addition to some bad reads he made running the ball despite always running hard and making great catches and blocks in the passing game. No third down conversions until the last minute of the game. Very poor red zone play.

We knew we could play a bad game against the Bengals and likely still win. Still, it was a bad game. People said we played down to the Jets last week in a game we won by 17 points. Well, the Jets actually made plays. The Jets at times forced us into bad plays with exceptional pressure and with receivers that showed some talent.Today, outside of the TD pass, the Bengals really didn't make plays in any phase of the game. But there were so many moments where we nearly gave this game to them, only a team with practice squad caliber QBs and with a third down RB starting really couldn't do anything. And Taylor as coach....lol.

Of course happy for the win in a playoff hunt. Happy for a step up up from the QB. But hard to feel great about all the BS that happened in this one. Does not portend well for our tough last 4 games where every team is more than eminently capable of making you pay for leaving the window open, if they don't flat outplay you in the first place.
 
Yes this game was not encouraging. It was a lot of garbage.
But Tua came on strong. Big game by Gesicki. Defense made some plays.
But the Bengals are trash and we didn't even beat them like we beat the Jets.
I do like their CB Jackson, who was on Parker. I thought he played really well.
I hope today's garbage was an anomaly or the next 4 games will not be fun.
Although the Jets almost beat the Raiders. So close.
 
Yeah Jackson played well. I won't take it away from him. But part of our issue today was throwing against him when he was blanketing Parker while there were uncovered receivers in the end zone. Jackson shouldn't have even been involved there.

The one thing we've been able to hold our hat on with Tua was the great red zone play. He stepped up elsewhere today but the red zone play was just a huge step back.
 
Tua was really good second half especially that first drive. Still feel like Chans playing it too close to the vest. Gaskin and Gesicki were both great. D was dominant second half. They play like that every game we’re in the playoffs. Hope that POS #80 gets fined and suspended this week. Dirty mfer
 
Winning ugly is still winning 😂 I'll take it every week. No questions asked.
 
Gesicki had some nice catches? Gesicki had some incredible catches.
 
Ugly describes the win. Add in the ejections/brawl and it becomes awful. The Howard one was somewhat ticky tack. I don't think anything he did was really a punch but that said he was still stupid. But that second one was stupid all around. Awful decision by Grant that allowed the hit to happen in the first place. And if DVP gets suspended for an incident that happened when he shouldn't even have been on the field, that is atrocious. Unfathomable that there is even a possibility we could be without DVP against the top team in the league next week just due to stupidity after a bad play that literally repeated a bad play that happened earlier in the quarter.
 
Not every win is good looking. Take ugly if it gets the same result.
 
