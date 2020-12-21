 Well we received absolutely no help from the teams in the playoff hunt....... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Well we received absolutely no help from the teams in the playoff hunt.......

Whether in front of us, such as Cleveland & Indianapolis or behind us (Baltimore) every team that we needed to lose; didn't!! The only positive that I could make out was the Chiefs win getting closer to securing the #1 seed throughout the playoffs. This way my thinking is that the Bills will have nothing to play for except seeding with Pittsburgh unless the Steelers take care of business and then that would be a moot point. Hopefully we catch a break because lord knows we need a break!!! Finsup.....
 
We just need to win out...keep it in our hands.
 
To be expected. Only one that had a chance was Colts and Texans.

Gonna have to win out. No help is coming.
 
...good news is this super young team -- almost dominated by rookies
is already in "playoff mode" playing very important games in late December!

Great bonus experience for these kids!

>>> how many of us thought this was coming like 16 weeks ago?
 
Glad the Colts won. In fact, I hope they win out, and the Packers beat the Titans next week. The Colts could win that division, and I would love for Miami to make the playoffs and play the Colts first round
 
