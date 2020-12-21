Well we received absolutely no help from the teams in the playoff hunt.......

Whether in front of us, such as Cleveland & Indianapolis or behind us (Baltimore) every team that we needed to lose; didn't!! The only positive that I could make out was the Chiefs win getting closer to securing the #1 seed throughout the playoffs. This way my thinking is that the Bills will have nothing to play for except seeding with Pittsburgh unless the Steelers take care of business and then that would be a moot point. Hopefully we catch a break because lord knows we need a break!!! Finsup.....