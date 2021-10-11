 Welp! At Least... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Welp! At Least...

The Miami Dolphins have brought the fan base on this website together for the most part I guess! So there's a plus.

What would you guys say to Grier and Flo if you had the chance to talk to them?
 
Thanks for giving us false hope. We've been through this before. Same thing with Sparano (RIP) and Adam Gase (wow).
 
tenor.gif
 
“What do you think you’d be doing if you didn’t become terrible football people?”
 
How can the dolphins be this bad with all the draft capital that was available?
 
Keep being too proud and thinking your asses are smarter than everyone else, and your unemployment insurance will start sooner than later.
 
It really would be nice to know what kind of evaluation process went into picking the players they did. Who made the final decisions and if Ross actually did drop the hammer for certain players
 
I’d tell him to continue the master plan.
 
