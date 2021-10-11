Welp! At Least...

The Miami Dolphins have brought the fan base on this website together for the most part I guess! So there's a plus.
What would you guys say to Grier and Flo if you had the chance to talk to them?
Must be nice to have connections huh?“What do you think you’d be doing if you didn’t become terrible football people?”
It really would be nice to know what kind of evaluation process went into picking the players they did. Who made the final decisions and if Ross actually did drop the hammer for certain playersHow can the dolphins be this bad with all the draft capital that was available?
