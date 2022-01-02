 Went to game today… | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Went to game today…

B

bigchub22

Starter
Joined
Nov 29, 2004
Messages
1,891
Reaction score
510
B8228AE0-6F04-4CDF-B974-628D8C98D99F.jpeg
First and foremost this stadium SUCKS, what a dump and experience. I live here and Preds games are an AMAZING experience. Titans, awful experience.

Second, was impressed by amount of Phin fans that showed up. Titans had locking up the South division on line and their fans attendance still sucks as always!

Anyway, lots of obvious statements already made in other threads but something I wanted to add. Number one thing I wanted to see, because of the on going Tua debate, was the entire field view during a play as opposed to on TV. What I saw was much worse than I expected. We have got to get a real OC in here and only one please. Tua was absolutely dreadful today and probably even worse live. However, no wonder he can’t succeed after first read. It’s literally slants and quick reads to one person with almost ZERO combo routes to scheme players open. I swear it reminds me of watching a bunch of guys play backyard football “Ok 5 yard slant to waddle and if that doesn’t work then everyone just run around and try and get open”

I had an awful feeling about this game but man some of the things I saw by being able to watch live was alarming.

I truly feel even the best of the best are afforded awful games but as an avid Tua supporter before, today has me rethinking it (after first 5 yard read he looks completely lost) It was cold, windy and miserable but that’s playoff/end of year football in most places. I didn’t have to have a win today to keep faith in him but sure as **** wasn’t expecting to see that!
 
B

BAdkins159

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 14, 2012
Messages
429
Reaction score
14
He’s not the answer buddy. Blows my mind that people just can’t see that. He’s an average qb. Our coordinators are bad I admit but he just can’t be that shootout QB that it takes in the NFL. Good guy I’m sure but he will never be “the guy”.
 
NYC#1finsfan

NYC#1finsfan

Club Member
Joined
May 8, 2005
Messages
4,474
Reaction score
2,615
Location
Staten Island, NY
Think of the good experience you had spending time with your son? at an NFL game. Can't ever get that time back. As for the Fins, I completely agree with you. The OC stinks and many, many personnel changes need to be made before next season.
 
Last edited:
Third Eye

Third Eye

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
May 20, 2007
Messages
3,501
Reaction score
2,324
It’s the Bermuda Triangle of disaster. Terrible personnel, horrid offensive schemes, and a grossly deficient franchise quarterback.
 
B

bigchub22

Starter
Joined
Nov 29, 2004
Messages
1,891
Reaction score
510
NYC#1finsfan said:
Think of the good experience you had spending time with your son at an NFL game? Can't ever get that time back. As for the Fins, I completely agree with you. The OC stinks and many, many personnel changes need to be made before next season.
Click to expand...
Yes sir! Thankful for the memories for sure.
 
T

Time

Rookie
Joined
Jan 1, 2020
Messages
56
Reaction score
63
Age
58
Location
Nc
Glad you got to go I got to see them play in Atlanta it's kind of ugly in person one read no anticipation dump it
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom