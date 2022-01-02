Went to game today…

First and foremost this stadium SUCKS, what a dump and experience. I live here and Preds games are an AMAZING experience. Titans, awful experience.Second, was impressed by amount of Phin fans that showed up. Titans had locking up the South division on line and their fans attendance still sucks as always!Anyway, lots of obvious statements already made in other threads but something I wanted to add. Number one thing I wanted to see, because of the on going Tua debate, was the entire field view during a play as opposed to on TV. What I saw was much worse than I expected. We have got to get a real OC in here and only one please. Tua was absolutely dreadful today and probably even worse live. However, no wonder he can’t succeed after first read. It’s literally slants and quick reads to one person with almost ZERO combo routes to scheme players open. I swear it reminds me of watching a bunch of guys play backyard football “Ok 5 yard slant to waddle and if that doesn’t work then everyone just run around and try and get open”I had an awful feeling about this game but man some of the things I saw by being able to watch live was alarming.I truly feel even the best of the best are afforded awful games but as an avid Tua supporter before, today has me rethinking it (after first 5 yard read he looks completely lost) It was cold, windy and miserable but that’s playoff/end of year football in most places. I didn’t have to have a win today to keep faith in him but sure as **** wasn’t expecting to see that!