Wentz on the verge of being traded....

The Ghost
Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 14, 2005
- Messages
- 5,980
- Reaction score
- 6,404
- Location
- Allentown, Pa
Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, citing two unnamed NFL personnel sources, reports that the Eagles are “close to trading” Wentz.
So that looks like it’s gonna happen. Jeff McLane ain’t printing it if it’s otherwise.
Colts jump to mind first. Bears could fix their cap situation but Mack would likely have to help. Carolina seems like a great spot too.
I am salivating at seeing these details and who gave up what/who’s paying what.
I live in Eagles country so I gotta know. Ok
So that looks like it’s gonna happen. Jeff McLane ain’t printing it if it’s otherwise.
Colts jump to mind first. Bears could fix their cap situation but Mack would likely have to help. Carolina seems like a great spot too.
I am salivating at seeing these details and who gave up what/who’s paying what.
I live in Eagles country so I gotta know. Ok