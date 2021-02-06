 Wentz on the verge of being traded.... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Wentz on the verge of being traded....

T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
5,980
Reaction score
6,404
Location
Allentown, Pa
Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, citing two unnamed NFL personnel sources, reports that the Eagles are “close to trading” Wentz.

So that looks like it’s gonna happen. Jeff McLane ain’t printing it if it’s otherwise.

Colts jump to mind first. Bears could fix their cap situation but Mack would likely have to help. Carolina seems like a great spot too.

I am salivating at seeing these details and who gave up what/who’s paying what.

I live in Eagles country so I gotta know. Ok
 
KingHydra

KingHydra

Rookie
Joined
Jan 29, 2021
Messages
60
Reaction score
40
Age
43
Location
West Palm Beach
I can't imagine any team would bite on Wentz without first agreeing to redo his absurd contract.
His new contract should be 2 years 40 million with incentives going up to 50 million. Wentz needs to prove himself at this point. With a third year 35 million dollar option.
 
