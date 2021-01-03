We’re just not ready, guys...

Yeah, it’s a kick in the crotch. You’d think a fan since 1976 would be prepared for this....but it still stings.



I’m still thinking Tua is the guy. Bland the first half, clicking decent in the 2nd, but...



He needs help, and lots of it.



I believe the Devante Parker experiment needs to end. As does the Preston Williams term. Zero consistency, injured all the time...both of em.



Our D is about where we want it. Would help a lot if they didn’t have to spend 3 quarters on the field.



I may be in the minority, but far better we go 10-6 and not make the playoffs (10-6! Who thought we’d pull THAT off!!???) than go 11-5 and get destroyed in the WC.



I dunno. I had hoped for a better performance but I’m still mighty proud of these guys. I wear my colors with pride.



Oh yeah, one other thing...



Execute Gailey.