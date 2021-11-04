We’re Toast: Tyrod Taylor will Start

he will beat us. I know we stink but this team has had no breaks

calvin ridley skips game week before us, plays against us, then skips games for rest of year

I knew when taylor went out his first game back would be against us.



Jags kicker bends it like beckham to make field goal against us



kickers hitting the up rights and kicks going in. We hit up right and kick misses



trying to recover a fumble in endzone and giving bills touchback.



Again no excuse. But no luck at all





That said. I am taking the texans to win this game and making money off it