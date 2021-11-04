 We’re Toast: Tyrod Taylor will Start | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We’re Toast: Tyrod Taylor will Start

67Stang

67Stang

Club Member
Joined
Aug 28, 2004
Messages
8,751
Reaction score
2,144
Location
Tucson, AZ
I always kind of liked this guy, just had some bad breaks. With that being said, kill him! =)
 
lynx

lynx

Second String
Joined
Jul 19, 2010
Messages
1,565
Reaction score
1,733
Location
Ottawa, Ontario
Certainly makes this game harder, no doubt about it. He was playing well before he got injured. We should still win...I think.
 
K

Kev7

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 15, 2019
Messages
518
Reaction score
859
Age
38
Location
New Jersey
Our schedule is cake rest of the way, but if we lose, that Eagles pick will be top 5.
 
bane

bane

Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
2,420
Reaction score
2,203
Age
45
he will beat us. I know we stink but this team has had no breaks
calvin ridley skips game week before us, plays against us, then skips games for rest of year
I knew when taylor went out his first game back would be against us.

Jags kicker bends it like beckham to make field goal against us

kickers hitting the up rights and kicks going in. We hit up right and kick misses

trying to recover a fumble in endzone and giving bills touchback.

Again no excuse. But no luck at all


That said. I am taking the texans to win this game and making money off it
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom