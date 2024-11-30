What a Good GM might do in the 2025 Miami draft

I'm going to assume Grier and McD will be sent packing after the season and one of the directives of the new GM is adding toughness and elements to this roster and certain position groups that it doesn't have.



I'm also going to stop bagging on Tua, we're joined at the hip with him for the next 2-4 years. Don't dislike him, just don't buy into the idea that he's part of the solution but do think if we give him more, we'll get more out of him.



IDL

Problem: You lost Wilkins and have replaced him with a series of guys who have played OK but lack special traits. Campbell probably gone and a better pass rush push is needed whether Calais re-signs or retires

Solution: Mason Graham DT Michigan



Where: Round 1 and a few more losses would help make this happen



IOL:

Problem: complete lack of size, athleticism, power, talent (am I missing anything)



Solution: Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson not the quickest feet but strong and can anchor. Moves well enough, played in a pro style offense. Was the #1 guard coming out of high school, hasn't quite lived up to that, I think he probably goes later than people think



Where: round 2 or 3





Backup QB:

Problem: McD has brought in a series of backups with limited ability like Skylar Thompson or career backups on the downside of their career like Mike White and Tim Boyle or Snoop Huntley. Thompson never developed in 4 years and is probably what you should expect when you take a 7th rounder who didn't play against a lot of top talent in college. Get a guy with some special qualities who has played against top competition to backup Tua



Solution: Garrett Nussmeier LSU, an athletic kid with a big arm who isn't afraid to make a throw into a tight window, can be turnover prone but I think his experience in the LSU offense, the arm talent and all the big games he played make him a really good prospect and a future starter

Round 3



Power RB

Problem: too many third and shorts have to be run out of the shotgun or turn into difficult conversions where Tua has to scramble for his life or make a throw to a tightly covered receiver. We dumped Chris Brooks, don't use Jeff Wilson and don't want to have to over-use Devon Achane.



Solution: Phil Mufa Clemson a power back who can move the pile but has speed and wiggle. can also catch and pass protect

Round 4



All around ( and reliable) TE

Problem: Jonnu Smith is a great and has added a huge dimension to the offense. he's an H-Back though and doesn't really block. I think waiting for Tanner Conner or the penalty and drop/fumble machine Julian Hill to develop is like waiting for Kim Kardashian to win a Nobel Prize. Durham Smythe is past his sell by date imo, I don't think he gives you enough in either area of the game. Having a real two TE set would give this team more options. I have to think the new GM and coach will look at this unit and say, yeah, not tough or good enough.



Solution: Mason Taylor LSU, Gunner Helm Texas, Oscar Delp Georgia

Taylor: big, strong, fast, can block, great team guy and will abuse DBs at the next level: round 2-3

Helm: tall, strong, great red zone weapon, he's the Longhorns receiving TE but can block

Delp: sat behind Brock Bowers, always could block but has become a receiving weapon in the last half of the season, made some huge plays in big games, can be drafted later than the first two guys



Rounds 2-5, wide range I know but this is a valuable position and I think teams are looking for a guy like Sam LaPorta who some say was over-drafted in round 2 but he soon proved them all wrong becoming one of the best TEs in the NFL.



Going to look at safeties and LBs next as I think they should be high priorities positions in the next draft