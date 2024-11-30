 What a Good GM might do in the 2025 Miami draft | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What a Good GM might do in the 2025 Miami draft

F

Finswatch

Club Member
Joined
Mar 18, 2024
Messages
347
Reaction score
710
Age
60
Location
Morristown NJ
I'm going to assume Grier and McD will be sent packing after the season and one of the directives of the new GM is adding toughness and elements to this roster and certain position groups that it doesn't have.

I'm also going to stop bagging on Tua, we're joined at the hip with him for the next 2-4 years. Don't dislike him, just don't buy into the idea that he's part of the solution but do think if we give him more, we'll get more out of him.

IDL
Problem: You lost Wilkins and have replaced him with a series of guys who have played OK but lack special traits. Campbell probably gone and a better pass rush push is needed whether Calais re-signs or retires
Solution: Mason Graham DT Michigan

Where: Round 1 and a few more losses would help make this happen

IOL:
Problem: complete lack of size, athleticism, power, talent (am I missing anything)

Solution: Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson not the quickest feet but strong and can anchor. Moves well enough, played in a pro style offense. Was the #1 guard coming out of high school, hasn't quite lived up to that, I think he probably goes later than people think

Where: round 2 or 3


Backup QB:
Problem: McD has brought in a series of backups with limited ability like Skylar Thompson or career backups on the downside of their career like Mike White and Tim Boyle or Snoop Huntley. Thompson never developed in 4 years and is probably what you should expect when you take a 7th rounder who didn't play against a lot of top talent in college. Get a guy with some special qualities who has played against top competition to backup Tua

Solution: Garrett Nussmeier LSU, an athletic kid with a big arm who isn't afraid to make a throw into a tight window, can be turnover prone but I think his experience in the LSU offense, the arm talent and all the big games he played make him a really good prospect and a future starter
Round 3

Power RB
Problem: too many third and shorts have to be run out of the shotgun or turn into difficult conversions where Tua has to scramble for his life or make a throw to a tightly covered receiver. We dumped Chris Brooks, don't use Jeff Wilson and don't want to have to over-use Devon Achane.

Solution: Phil Mufa Clemson a power back who can move the pile but has speed and wiggle. can also catch and pass protect
Round 4

All around ( and reliable) TE
Problem: Jonnu Smith is a great and has added a huge dimension to the offense. he's an H-Back though and doesn't really block. I think waiting for Tanner Conner or the penalty and drop/fumble machine Julian Hill to develop is like waiting for Kim Kardashian to win a Nobel Prize. Durham Smythe is past his sell by date imo, I don't think he gives you enough in either area of the game. Having a real two TE set would give this team more options. I have to think the new GM and coach will look at this unit and say, yeah, not tough or good enough.

Solution: Mason Taylor LSU, Gunner Helm Texas, Oscar Delp Georgia
Taylor: big, strong, fast, can block, great team guy and will abuse DBs at the next level: round 2-3
Helm: tall, strong, great red zone weapon, he's the Longhorns receiving TE but can block
Delp: sat behind Brock Bowers, always could block but has become a receiving weapon in the last half of the season, made some huge plays in big games, can be drafted later than the first two guys

Rounds 2-5, wide range I know but this is a valuable position and I think teams are looking for a guy like Sam LaPorta who some say was over-drafted in round 2 but he soon proved them all wrong becoming one of the best TEs in the NFL.

Going to look at safeties and LBs next as I think they should be high priorities positions in the next draft
 
They could do worse than Graham.

I don't think Jackson fits the ZBS.

Nussmeier is puke but they absolutely need a better backup so whatever there.

3 years in a row with RB picks? Team has lots of holes and this is luxury they can't afford.

TE ... now you're talking. They might take a few this time around depending on the board.

Team has tons of holes and can mostly BPA this time around. On defense, def a safety and a corner ... prob need an edge or 2 ... could use multiple big bodies on the line.

Offense could use a few receivers, a few tight ends, as many oline as possible ... so much.

The team basically needs everything and as many picks as they can accumulate to make up for the **** drafting over the last forever. I have zero faith those picks end up being contributors with Grier in charge.
 
Without Grier/McD a power back, guards and esp back up QB will be obtained. No GM/coach should be happy with these positions. And add Crossman into the **** pile as well
Edit also a mama f in hard hittin mofo mlb who hits like a truck and pressures qbs and tackles the ball carrier. I want this guy to **** his pants, urinate in his cup and spit venom. ZT 2.0
 
Last edited:
Beach Bum said:
I am struggling to get past the part where Grier and McDaniel are sent packing. As much as I would like to see Grier go, I can't see a scenario where Ross would do that.
Click to expand...
Ross has an ego and a lot of people in his ear. I don't think even Mr Magoo wants to be known as the owner of a soft team, which is exactly what he is right now.
There's only one way to change that- get rid of the people who made them a soft team.
They have NO chance to ever win with this GM and HC.

If the ego appeal doesn't work there's the financial one.
Grier and McD are costing Magoo money. Every year they depreciate the billion dollar asset that is the Miami Dolphins with bad draft picks and wasted cap decisions. Every year that doesn't bring Miami a home playoff game costs Ross money. The dead cap money we'll see soon is not going to make Ross happy and he's shown that he's not very patient with GM and coaches who aren't earning their keep from Gase to Philbin to Jeff Ireland to Mike Tannenbaum

Don't get your Nussmeier is garbage comment. Kid can play.
 
Oh, and a big back is necessary. They could get one as an UDFA like they did with Chris Brooks, but please get one.
Part of being a soft team is not being able to convert third and ones because you're in the shotgun running gimmick plays.
 
Then they don't turn out or get injured and you're running the new GM out of town cause they suck.
 
Its going to depend on where we draft.

I think R1 should be either DL or OL.

Campbell might retire and Armstead looked washed the other night. I don't know if Paul can be trusted to be the starting LT next year.

DT Kenneth Grant would make a lot of sense. So would OT Will Campbell if he is still available.
 
Finswatch said:
Ross has an ego and a lot of people in his ear. I don't think even Mr Magoo wants to be known as the owner of a soft team, which is exactly what he is right now.
There's only one way to change that- get rid of the people who made them a soft team.
They have NO chance to ever win with this GM and HC.

If the ego appeal doesn't work there's the financial one.
Grier and McD are costing Magoo money. Every year they depreciate the billion dollar asset that is the Miami Dolphins with bad draft picks and wasted cap decisions. Every year that doesn't bring Miami a home playoff game costs Ross money. The dead cap money we'll see soon is not going to make Ross happy and he's shown that he's not very patient with GM and coaches who aren't earning their keep from Gase to Philbin to Jeff Ireland to Mike Tannenbaum

Don't get your Nussmeier is garbage comment. Kid can play.
Click to expand...
Who of any value is in his ear? Is it someone new? The people whispering haven't done shiatt since he has owned the team. Hire after hire has been a disaster.
 
VAFinsfan72 said:
Its going to depend on where we draft.

I think R1 should be either DL or OL.

Campbell might retire and Armstead looked washed the other night. I don't know if Paul can be trusted to be the starting LT next year.

DT Kenneth Grant would make a lot of sense. So would OT Will Campbell if he is still available.
Click to expand...
I mean Armstead is on E, let's be real. Paul has to get some damn reps to see if he is acceptable at LT or not. Guard is another issue.
 
artdnj said:
I mean Armstead is on E, let's be real. Paul has to get some damn reps to see if he is acceptable at LT or not. Guard is another issue.
Click to expand...
We have so many needs its crazy.

LT if we release Armstead, unless Paul can play. I would look to get Paul playing time in some of these games.

2 OG's Jones and Liam are both FA's and must be upgraded.

DT to replace Campbell who will likely retire and an upgraded NT.

2 new starting Safeties. Holland is not worth the money and Poyer is washed.

Veteran backup QB. Jimmy G would make the most sense.

WR3 OBJ is washed and nobody else seems to be stepping up to fill that role.

More physical RB.

TE to replace Julian Hill.
 
VAFinsfan72 said:
We have so many needs its crazy.

LT if we release Armstead, unless Paul can play. I would look to get Paul playing time in some of these games.

2 OG's Jones and Liam are both FA's and must be upgraded.

DT to replace Campbell who will likely retire and an upgraded NT.

2 new starting Safeties. Holland is not worth the money and Poyer is washed.

Veteran backup QB. Jimmy G would make the most sense.

WR3 OBJ is washed and nobody else seems to be stepping up to fill that role.

More physical RB.

TE to replace Julian Hill.
Click to expand...
Yep that's what poor drafting gets you. Grier covers his poor drafting with high-priced free agents.
 
Finswatch said:
I'm going to assume Grier and McD will be sent packing after the season and one of the directives of the new GM is adding toughness and elements to this roster and certain position groups that it doesn't have.

I'm also going to stop bagging on Tua, we're joined at the hip with him for the next 2-4 years. Don't dislike him, just don't buy into the idea that he's part of the solution but do think if we give him more, we'll get more out of him.

IDL
Problem: You lost Wilkins and have replaced him with a series of guys who have played OK but lack special traits. Campbell probably gone and a better pass rush push is needed whether Calais re-signs or retires
Solution: Mason Graham DT Michigan

Where: Round 1 and a few more losses would help make this happen

IOL:
Problem: complete lack of size, athleticism, power, talent (am I missing anything)

Solution: Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson not the quickest feet but strong and can anchor. Moves well enough, played in a pro style offense. Was the #1 guard coming out of high school, hasn't quite lived up to that, I think he probably goes later than people think

Where: round 2 or 3


Backup QB:
Problem: McD has brought in a series of backups with limited ability like Skylar Thompson or career backups on the downside of their career like Mike White and Tim Boyle or Snoop Huntley. Thompson never developed in 4 years and is probably what you should expect when you take a 7th rounder who didn't play against a lot of top talent in college. Get a guy with some special qualities who has played against top competition to backup Tua

Solution: Garrett Nussmeier LSU, an athletic kid with a big arm who isn't afraid to make a throw into a tight window, can be turnover prone but I think his experience in the LSU offense, the arm talent and all the big games he played make him a really good prospect and a future starter
Round 3

Power RB
Problem: too many third and shorts have to be run out of the shotgun or turn into difficult conversions where Tua has to scramble for his life or make a throw to a tightly covered receiver. We dumped Chris Brooks, don't use Jeff Wilson and don't want to have to over-use Devon Achane.

Solution: Phil Mufa Clemson a power back who can move the pile but has speed and wiggle. can also catch and pass protect
Round 4

All around ( and reliable) TE
Problem: Jonnu Smith is a great and has added a huge dimension to the offense. he's an H-Back though and doesn't really block. I think waiting for Tanner Conner or the penalty and drop/fumble machine Julian Hill to develop is like waiting for Kim Kardashian to win a Nobel Prize. Durham Smythe is past his sell by date imo, I don't think he gives you enough in either area of the game. Having a real two TE set would give this team more options. I have to think the new GM and coach will look at this unit and say, yeah, not tough or good enough.

Solution: Mason Taylor LSU, Gunner Helm Texas, Oscar Delp Georgia
Taylor: big, strong, fast, can block, great team guy and will abuse DBs at the next level: round 2-3
Helm: tall, strong, great red zone weapon, he's the Longhorns receiving TE but can block
Delp: sat behind Brock Bowers, always could block but has become a receiving weapon in the last half of the season, made some huge plays in big games, can be drafted later than the first two guys

Rounds 2-5, wide range I know but this is a valuable position and I think teams are looking for a guy like Sam LaPorta who some say was over-drafted in round 2 but he soon proved them all wrong becoming one of the best TEs in the NFL.

Going to look at safeties and LBs next as I think they should be high priorities positions in the next draft
Click to expand...

Whoever the HC is, a' 'good' GM will give everything he wants given availability and $$$
 
Finswatch said:
I'm going to assume Grier and McD will be sent packing after the season and one of the directives of the new GM is adding toughness and elements to this roster and certain position groups that it doesn't have.

I'm also going to stop bagging on Tua, we're joined at the hip with him for the next 2-4 years. Don't dislike him, just don't buy into the idea that he's part of the solution but do think if we give him more, we'll get more out of him.

IDL
Problem: You lost Wilkins and have replaced him with a series of guys who have played OK but lack special traits. Campbell probably gone and a better pass rush push is needed whether Calais re-signs or retires
Solution: Mason Graham DT Michigan

Where: Round 1 and a few more losses would help make this happen

IOL:
Problem: complete lack of size, athleticism, power, talent (am I missing anything)

Solution: Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson not the quickest feet but strong and can anchor. Moves well enough, played in a pro style offense. Was the #1 guard coming out of high school, hasn't quite lived up to that, I think he probably goes later than people think

Where: round 2 or 3


Backup QB:
Problem: McD has brought in a series of backups with limited ability like Skylar Thompson or career backups on the downside of their career like Mike White and Tim Boyle or Snoop Huntley. Thompson never developed in 4 years and is probably what you should expect when you take a 7th rounder who didn't play against a lot of top talent in college. Get a guy with some special qualities who has played against top competition to backup Tua

Solution: Garrett Nussmeier LSU, an athletic kid with a big arm who isn't afraid to make a throw into a tight window, can be turnover prone but I think his experience in the LSU offense, the arm talent and all the big games he played make him a really good prospect and a future starter
Round 3

Power RB
Problem: too many third and shorts have to be run out of the shotgun or turn into difficult conversions where Tua has to scramble for his life or make a throw to a tightly covered receiver. We dumped Chris Brooks, don't use Jeff Wilson and don't want to have to over-use Devon Achane.

Solution: Phil Mufa Clemson a power back who can move the pile but has speed and wiggle. can also catch and pass protect
Round 4

All around ( and reliable) TE
Problem: Jonnu Smith is a great and has added a huge dimension to the offense. he's an H-Back though and doesn't really block. I think waiting for Tanner Conner or the penalty and drop/fumble machine Julian Hill to develop is like waiting for Kim Kardashian to win a Nobel Prize. Durham Smythe is past his sell by date imo, I don't think he gives you enough in either area of the game. Having a real two TE set would give this team more options. I have to think the new GM and coach will look at this unit and say, yeah, not tough or good enough.

Solution: Mason Taylor LSU, Gunner Helm Texas, Oscar Delp Georgia
Taylor: big, strong, fast, can block, great team guy and will abuse DBs at the next level: round 2-3
Helm: tall, strong, great red zone weapon, he's the Longhorns receiving TE but can block
Delp: sat behind Brock Bowers, always could block but has become a receiving weapon in the last half of the season, made some huge plays in big games, can be drafted later than the first two guys

Rounds 2-5, wide range I know but this is a valuable position and I think teams are looking for a guy like Sam LaPorta who some say was over-drafted in round 2 but he soon proved them all wrong becoming one of the best TEs in the NFL.

Going to look at safeties and LBs next as I think they should be high priorities positions in the next draft
Click to expand...

Its Beautiful Reaction GIF



What a post!

Excited Season 2 GIF by Paramount+


I love it, I havnt done much draft prep but this is awesome!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom