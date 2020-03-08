What about Jalen Hurts?

Didn't Hurts beat out Tua at Alabama before getting hurt? His ProFootball Focus PFF is equal to Tua and you can get him probably with our 3 round pick. He doesn't have the intensive injury history either. If Tua falls to 5 take him but I wouldn't trade up to get him unless you give a 4 or later round pick. Jake Fromm had decent grades and was a winner at a high level school (Georgia). Even Anthony Gordon accuracy is second only behind Burrow and you can probably get past the third round. Just a thought.....
 
I know lots of people loved him last year and year before.

I would take him only if he fell to like 3rd round, for some reason.
 
