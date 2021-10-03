 What about the Dolphins do you believe in? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What about the Dolphins do you believe in?

I was thinking about why I'm not excited about game day like I used to get. In those days, I could really pull for the defense if the Offense was weak. Or pull for receivers against a weak D.
This brings me to now. I can't believe, with my football gut, that this player, line, unit, coach or GM is someone I can trust to get it done. The only one I can say that about is X. The guy is a pro on every level and does his job.
So that's it, is there a player, unit, coach or whoever that you absolutely believe in that will show up today and be a difference maker?
This is not a negative post, I'm looking for those you have faith in, and I really want to get back to the feeling Ive had for the past 40 years.
 
I believe we'll never know what this team is going to do on a week to week basis......they could look good or they could lay an egg
I believe it’s been that way for 20 years…

They’ll win when they shouldn’t

They’ll lose when they shouldn’t
 
I believe we'll never know what this team is going to do on a week to week basis......they could look good or they could lay an egg
Pretty much this. Recently there have been a lot of posts targeting one player or another, but it feels like our biggest question marks surround our coaching staff. All of our units continue to underperform and it’s getting hard to lay all the blame on our young players. I get the whole shtick with Grier can’t draft, but it’s kind of hard to believe all of our players are “bad”. I like Flores, but he better hope his coaching staff gets things together or his seat is going to get real warm by January.
 
On offense I probably have more hope in Waddle than anyone else. If he was on one of the top tier teams, I think he would be lighting it up. I think Gaskin and Ahmed would be a decent 1-2 punch with a good oline. On defense, of course we trust X and his playmaking ability. I like Holland and Jones as safeties in the future
 
Still excited and optimistic for the season.

Under Flores we've shown we can start a bit slow to begin the season and really turn things around. Excited to see if that trend continues.
Excited to have a real leader as a coach. He won't roll over. My faith remains high in him.
Excited to see if Tua can come back healthy and show us he's the real deal.
Excited for the defensive core we've built, especially in the secondary.
Excited to watch these young players get better.

Excited and humbled that I get to watch a game I grew up loving, and continue to love to this day.

Win or Lose , I love watching the Miami Dolphins.


Go out and take care of business today. 2 - 2 with Tua coming back would be a great spot to start turning this season around, especially the offensive side of the ball.
 
Honestly nothing redeeming about this team at this time. O can hardly move the ball, D gets thrashed for 3-400 yards a game. But i'll keep watching because this is my team and nobody can take that away from me.
 
I believe they should continue to build through the draft and not trade away their present and future for one player who has never taken teams more talented than the Dolphins beyond the second round of the playoffs.
If it takes two more years to complete the rebuild, so be it. Yet giving up all their high draft picks in the next two drafts and tying up $40 million dollars in cap space for one player makes no sense to me.
 
I believe our defense has flaws, but could be a Super Bowl defense. If only we had a halfway competent offense, we’d be a lock playoff team.
 
I believe that for better or worse I will support this team until I am in the ground. I just wish we would get **** right so we can see them return to relevance and glory. 😩
 
