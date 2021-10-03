What about the Dolphins do you believe in?

I was thinking about why I'm not excited about game day like I used to get. In those days, I could really pull for the defense if the Offense was weak. Or pull for receivers against a weak D.

This brings me to now. I can't believe, with my football gut, that this player, line, unit, coach or GM is someone I can trust to get it done. The only one I can say that about is X. The guy is a pro on every level and does his job.

So that's it, is there a player, unit, coach or whoever that you absolutely believe in that will show up today and be a difference maker?

This is not a negative post, I'm looking for those you have faith in, and I really want to get back to the feeling Ive had for the past 40 years.