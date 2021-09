Oline adjustments obvi

Eich Jones Dieter Kindley Hunt

My preference.



2 scripted drives to open each half. Our offense functions much better that way



Deviation from the common 4 plays we've run 20+ times the last 2 games



Mandate Brissett and Dieter to physically point to Mike and blitz on every single play. Over empathize the identification



Call up Doaks to evaluate hiss pass pro in action



TE WR put in extra blocking time on sleds after practice for the rest of the year



Roberts needs to smack Baker until he learns to get to his gap and hit it so you actual tackle a running back



Continue to increase Phillips Holland and Brandon Jones snaps on defense



Get rid of that 2 safety high zone that doesn't stop any pass play