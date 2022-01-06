 What are you all wanting to see this final game against the Patriots. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What are you all wanting to see this final game against the Patriots.

mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
I know it’s moot and I’m sure it means nothing to some of you, but anytime this team can sweep the pats it’s a good thing. I’m hoping to see a complete game from both sides of the ball and hopefully see some of the younger players from the PS get some playing time like Doaks.

Get a win going into the off-season with back to back winning seasons.
 
FanMarino

FanMarino

Means something to me. Always want to see our team win. Especially against AFC East opponents.
I'm hoping Tua puts his last game behind him and has a decent performance. Waddle to finally get a deep ball and take it to the house.
Defense to stick it to Mac Jones if they keep him on the field.
Lastly. No injuries.
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

It means nothing and at the same time I'll be horribly disappointed if we look like last week.

I know I'm hard on Tua, but I need him to go out looking like an NFL QB this year so I can at least have some hope about him, question myself.

Because the reality is, barring a DW trade I know he's our QB next year. I want to be excited for that, not dreading it for months.
 
