What are you all wanting to see this final game against the Patriots.

mrbunglez
Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 17, 2008
- Messages
- 11,849
- Reaction score
- 13,336
- Location
- West Palm Beach
I know it’s moot and I’m sure it means nothing to some of you, but anytime this team can sweep the pats it’s a good thing. I’m hoping to see a complete game from both sides of the ball and hopefully see some of the younger players from the PS get some playing time like Doaks.
Get a win going into the off-season with back to back winning seasons.
Get a win going into the off-season with back to back winning seasons.