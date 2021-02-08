 What Brady did tonight that Tua can't do next season??? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What Brady did tonight that Tua can't do next season???

Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Club Member
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
805
Reaction score
1,565
People really take for granted the mental parts of the game. Brady does so much pre snap, getting to the right plays, identifying blitzes, setting protections. There was a lot of games where teams threw exotic pressures at Tua or clogged up the middle of the field and took away the easy stuff and really messed him up. Brady or any good veteran QB is making in game adjustments and finding ways to attack the defense. Not saying Tua won’t get there and learn that stuff but it takes years of experience.
 
pjzabo

pjzabo

Club Member
Joined
Dec 9, 2013
Messages
73
Reaction score
108
Location
Westchester, NY
LOL love the responses but you get my point. It’s between the ears. Nothing too incredible in terms of arm strength. The defense had as much or more of it to do with the win. The running game sealed the second. Reading the D and not making mistakes or having the refs bail you out when you made the occasional mistake.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
6,368
Reaction score
3,918
Games like this makes me feel we aren't done on defense and I expect an early pick/s on that side of the ball, probably not #3 but one of the next two or three
 
