What Brady did tonight that Tua can't do next season???

People really take for granted the mental parts of the game. Brady does so much pre snap, getting to the right plays, identifying blitzes, setting protections. There was a lot of games where teams threw exotic pressures at Tua or clogged up the middle of the field and took away the easy stuff and really messed him up. Brady or any good veteran QB is making in game adjustments and finding ways to attack the defense. Not saying Tua won’t get there and learn that stuff but it takes years of experience.