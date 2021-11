What changed with our Special Teams from last year?

Our ST have not been good this year.



- Sanders is 75% on FGs vs 92% last year.

- Palardy cannot flip the field.

- Grant / Waddle / Holland have all turned over punt returns.

- We have not had any long returns on KO or punt.



Could the new holder be affecting Sanders? Why is our kick return game so “meh”?



And finally, why can’t our punter ever flip the field?