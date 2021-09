Not sure about the OC part but I'll say this......a good start would be to start the best 5 that the team have right now at their BEST positions regardless of who was drafted where.



Example, play Eichenberg at LT which is what he did at Notre Dame.

Play Hunt at RT which is what he did in college and also last season.



I don't care that Jackson was a first rounder. He looks overmatched right now and should not be starting.Same with Davis.



Deiter's been solid at center and the biggest problem right now is the OT's and yet we're hearing Eich to LG.

That makes no sense to me. Stop moving guys around so much. Get your guys at their best spots and keep them there.