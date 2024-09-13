 What did we actually expect? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What did we actually expect?

67Stang

67Stang

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 28, 2004
Messages
9,712
Reaction score
5,707
Location
Tucson, AZ
Tua to the side, and all prayers for him......but we were getting our butts kicked before he got hurt. I know we had injuries late last year, and that gave me some hope to maybe expect something different, especially with Buffalo losing some key players during the off season. However last year, IMHO the biggest issues on the team were OL, play calling, and no legit #3 receiver.

Losing Williams and Hunt make this OL even worse. The fact that Grier came out and basically laughed at everyone questioning the OL just shows me the guy doesn't get it and never will. The play calling was the same forceful crap that doesn't work against good teams, and he was late AGAIN several times leading to wasted timeouts. McD needs to give up play calling now! I mean how many times can you run a FB dive successfully?

Lastly, the first 2 Tua ints were based largely on our 3rd receiver not running the route correctly. The last one although a bad Tua mistake was based on the fact that our OL sucks and Armstead was out again.

When you don't address problems and issues, and actually regress in some instances.......can you really expect a different outcome?
 
Hold on I am about to give Armstead a two year extension.

As wash rinse repeat as the above post is it goes to show that the front office is clueless on what it take to CONSISTANTLY win football games. We were DRUBBED at home by BACKUPS.
 
phinman1 said:
When you resign a small time, injury prone QB to a huge contract…yeah what do you expect. Still making excuses for Tua🤦‍♂️

Tua apologists need to own up to fact that those of us who said not to extend him were right.
Click to expand...
I actually said Tua to the side......because Tua when facing the same issues as mentioned above is not going to be successful, as the TEAM is not going to be successful. Who should we have signed? It wouldn't matter as any other QB would face these same issues.
 
lynx said:
After the game, I expected tons of people who don't post here regularly to show up and say "I told you so"
Click to expand...
That’s not me. I did post here regularly over the summer. 2 big threads dedicated to the extend vs. not extend convo. I was in the minority and took a lot of crap..mean spirited crap. So yeah…hear to say I told you so.

That being said it’s nothing to be overly proud of, as it was so obvious to anybody w a brain Tua should be playing on 5th year option right now.
 
67Stang said:
I actually said Tua to the side......because Tua when facing the same issues as mentioned above is not going to be successful, as the TEAM is not going to be successful. Who should we have signed? It wouldn't matter as any other QB would face these same issues.
Click to expand...

That's the thing people aren't realizing. This O line was put together based on Tuas quick release and anticipation.

Very few, if any QBS will be successful behind this line.

When you have a Center who can't snap, and a line that has trouble blocking longer then 2.2 seconds, what QB will thrive?
 
Travis34 said:
Maybe the next GM will see how Buffalo has dominated us in the trenches for a decade and decide to do something about it
Click to expand...
Same with KC and how they have handled things. A Ferrari isn't going to go anywhere with crappy tires!
 
67Stang said:
I actually said Tua to the side......because Tua when facing the same issues as mentioned above is not going to be successful, as the TEAM is not going to be successful. Who should we have signed? It wouldn't matter as any other QB would face these same issues.
Click to expand...
Why won’t you hold him accountable? He’s terrible vs good teams..and was again last night..even before the injury. Again it’s obvious he isn’t a franchise QB.

Again..I would have made him play on 5th year w an eye on FA and the draft.
 
phinman1 said:
That’s not me. I did post here regularly over the summer. 2 big threads dedicated to the extend vs. not extend convo. I was in the minority and took a lot of crap..mean spirited crap. So yeah…hear to say I told you so.

That being said it’s nothing to be overly proud of, as it was so obvious to anybody w a brain Tua should be playing on 5th year option right now.
Click to expand...
Fair enough. The problem is why didn't you come here last week after Tua was leading the league again passing yards to continue the "we shouldn't have signed Tua" argument?
 
Yeah we actually looked like we regressed significantly against Buffalo any way. I had lost confidence for the season while we were playing. This gives us reason to at least blow this up and start over.

Horrible management by Grier basically doing little on the oline and bringing a bunch or small/injured WRs in. The guy is not serious about winning in the NFL. I feel like he felt last season was this huge success when it was actually much more of a failure
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom