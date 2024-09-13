What did we actually expect?

Tua to the side, and all prayers for him......but we were getting our butts kicked before he got hurt. I know we had injuries late last year, and that gave me some hope to maybe expect something different, especially with Buffalo losing some key players during the off season. However last year, IMHO the biggest issues on the team were OL, play calling, and no legit #3 receiver.



Losing Williams and Hunt make this OL even worse. The fact that Grier came out and basically laughed at everyone questioning the OL just shows me the guy doesn't get it and never will. The play calling was the same forceful crap that doesn't work against good teams, and he was late AGAIN several times leading to wasted timeouts. McD needs to give up play calling now! I mean how many times can you run a FB dive successfully?



Lastly, the first 2 Tua ints were based largely on our 3rd receiver not running the route correctly. The last one although a bad Tua mistake was based on the fact that our OL sucks and Armstead was out again.



When you don't address problems and issues, and actually regress in some instances.......can you really expect a different outcome?