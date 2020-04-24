What did we get

Michael Scott

Michael Scott

4th round pick (136)

....

Round 2 Pick 7 (39)
Round 2 Pick 24 (56) (from NO for 2019 second round)
Round 3 Pick 6 (70)
Round 4 Pick 30 (136) (from GB)
Round 4 Pick 35 (141) (Compensatory)
Round 5 Pick 7 (153) (from MIA (Josh Rosen) via ARI (Kenyan Drake))
Round 5 Pick 8 (154) (from JAX via PIT (Minkah Fitzpatrick))
Round 5 Pick 27 (173) (from BAL via LAR (Aqib Talib))
Round 6 Pick 6 (185)
Round 7 Pick 13 (227) (from IND (Evan Boehm))
Round 7 Pick (246) (from KC (Jordan Lucas))
Round 7 Pick (251) (Compensatory)
 
BeatCrazy2

Curious as to whether or not this works out on the trade value chart?
 
ThePeopleShow13

It would be fun to know, but if Noah was our target, we got a 4th round pick for free.
I think Igbinoghene was on our radar all along. We spent the most time with Auburn players. Derrick Brown was never dropping to 18. Igbinoghene was picked early in the 2nd in pretty much every recent multi round mock draft I saw. He fits our system perfectly, so I’m inclined to think we got a free 4th and still took the player we wanted.
 
circumstances

circumstances

I think Igbinoghene was on our radar all along. We spent the most time with Auburn players. Derrick Brown was never dropping to 18. Igbinoghene was picked early in the 2nd in pretty much every recent multi round mock draft I saw. He fits our system perfectly, so I’m inclined to think we got a free 4th and still took the player we wanted.
My feelings as well.
 
Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

trading up to 26 from 30 - 620 to 700 - 80 points
pick 136 - 38 points.. GB got the better of the deal. Points wise.
Maybe it gets us a trade partner later in the draft.
 
