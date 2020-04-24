What did we get

mobilefinfan
What did Miama get for trading the #26 pick to Greenbay?
Curious as to whether or not this works out on the trade value chart?
....
Round 2 Pick 7 (39)
Round 2 Pick 24 (56) (from NO for 2019 second round)
Round 3 Pick 6 (70)
Round 4 Pick 30 (136) (from GB)
Round 4 Pick 35 (141) (Compensatory)
Round 5 Pick 7 (153) (from MIA (Josh Rosen) via ARI (Kenyan Drake))
Round 5 Pick 8 (154) (from JAX via PIT (Minkah Fitzpatrick))
Round 5 Pick 27 (173) (from BAL via LAR (Aqib Talib))
Round 6 Pick 6 (185)
Round 7 Pick 13 (227) (from IND (Evan Boehm))
Round 7 Pick (246) (from KC (Jordan Lucas))
Round 7 Pick (251) (Compensatory)
My feelings as well.I think Igbinoghene was on our radar all along. We spent the most time with Auburn players. Derrick Brown was never dropping to 18. Igbinoghene was picked early in the 2nd in pretty much every recent multi round mock draft I saw. He fits our system perfectly, so I’m inclined to think we got a free 4th and still took the player we wanted.
well, as you said, we could use them to move up this year or trade them for next year's picks.We need to get aggressive in the next couple of rounds and burn some picks to move up. We have 15 picks, that is crazy.
Maybe it gets us a trade partner later in the draft.trading up to 26 from 30 - 620 to 700 - 80 points
pick 136 - 38 points.. GB got the better of the deal. Points wise.