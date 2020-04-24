What did we get

circumstances said: It would be fun to know, but if Noah was our target, we got a 4th round pick for free. Click to expand...

I think Igbinoghene was on our radar all along. We spent the most time with Auburn players. Derrick Brown was never dropping to 18. Igbinoghene was picked early in the 2nd in pretty much every recent multi round mock draft I saw. He fits our system perfectly, so I’m inclined to think we got a free 4th and still took the player we wanted.