What do Next Gen Stats tell us about Dolphins WR room?

dolphinswire.usatoday.com

What do Next Gen Stats tell us about Dolphins WR room?

The greatest divide in football may not be one between any two teams or fanbases. It is not between offensive linemen and pass rushers. Cornerbacks or wide receivers. No — the greatest divide in al…
Some yards after catch stats.

Preston Williams — 2.4 yards (5th worst total in the NFL)
DeVante Parker — 4.2 yards (76th among qualifying targets)
Albert Wilson — 4.3 yards (74th among qualifying targets)
Mike Gesicki — 3.9 yards (6th worst among qualifying TEs)
 
greasyObnoxious said:
yards after catch is not only a WR stat. it's telling about the entire offense. besides, considering Fitzpatrick's penchant for 50/50 balls, those low numbers aren't surprising
Correct, comes down to the offensive scheme, and QB play as well. Fitz just tossed it up for Parker and Gesicki to make something out of it. On paper some of the RPO play designs, if goes as planned, leaves some of the guys wide open, or with minimal coverage.
 
I thought the same thing right away - so many balls are jump variety. He can’t lead a receiver w his noodle arm.
 
