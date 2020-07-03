Finfan83nj
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- May 5, 2010
- Messages
- 2,104
- Reaction score
- 4,853
- Location
- Miami, FL
What do Next Gen Stats tell us about Dolphins WR room?
The greatest divide in football may not be one between any two teams or fanbases. It is not between offensive linemen and pass rushers. Cornerbacks or wide receivers. No — the greatest divide in al…
dolphinswire.usatoday.com
Preston Williams — 2.4 yards (5th worst total in the NFL)
DeVante Parker — 4.2 yards (76th among qualifying targets)
Albert Wilson — 4.3 yards (74th among qualifying targets)
Mike Gesicki — 3.9 yards (6th worst among qualifying TEs)