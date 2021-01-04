What do we do with Parker

Dan13Forever
I apologized to him after the Cincy game. Thought he turned a new leaf. Boy was I wrong.
If we draft two stud wr, I don't mind trading him away while he still has name recognition among the league.
He is like your former stuck up girlfriend. Give you a peep every now and then. But when its time to get dirty, she is always on the special week of the month. Can't perform.
