 What do we do with Parker | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What do we do with Parker

Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Club Member
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
815
Reaction score
970
Age
62
Location
Arcadia CA
I apologized to him after the Cincy game. Thought he turned a new leaf. Boy was I wrong.
If we draft two stud wr, I don't mind trading him away while he still has name recognition among the league.

He is like your former stuck up girlfriend. Give you a peep every now and then. But when its time to get dirty, she is always on the special week of the month. Can't perform.
 
Last edited:
illscriptures

illscriptures

We need better LB's
Club Member
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
4,076
Reaction score
3,420
Location
Miami
Trade please. He can definitely high point a ball in the air but cant get separation on before or after the catch.
 
D

Durango2020

Rookie
Joined
Dec 15, 2020
Messages
44
Reaction score
67
Age
43
Location
USA
If we can trade him for additional picks I would not be opposed. I agree he does not dominate like a top receiver should.
 
S

Sean

Just Win, Baby
Joined
Aug 6, 2006
Messages
4,255
Reaction score
747
Age
28
Sign Godwin, move Parker to #2, draft Waddle, put him in the slot, bring wilson back, Preston as a #4 have a rotation between the 5. Or scrap Wilson and have Bowden fill that role.
 
M

Mudd

Rookie
Joined
Aug 5, 2005
Messages
260
Reaction score
132
Location
Mansfield,Ohio
You give him somebody with a strong arm that can throw it more than 10 yards down the field.

I have seen enough of the short passing game. You have to open up the field and get everyone off the line of scrimmage. It's why we can't run the ball. Somebody besides me has to see this.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
11,949
Reaction score
6,139
Ideally, Parker is a #2. I do give him credit for producing while going up against the best corners on other teams.

That said, I'd look to draft two receivers. Miami needs a difference-maker at wide receiver, someone who can get separation, has good hands, etc. I'd also look for a Parker type receiver, someone who can win those 50/50 battles. Parker is really good there, but because of injuries he is not overly dependable.
 
WesternNYDolfan

WesternNYDolfan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 26, 2010
Messages
1,917
Reaction score
147
Dan13Forever said:
I apologize to him after the Cincy game. Thought he turned a new leaf. Boy was I wrong.
If we draft two stud wr, I don't mind trading him away while he still has name recognition among the league.

He is like your former stuck up girlfriend. Give you a peep every now and then. But when its time to get dirty, she is always on the special week of the month. Can't perform.
Click to expand...
Can't count on him.
 
Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Club Member
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
815
Reaction score
970
Age
62
Location
Arcadia CA
Mudd said:
You give him somebody with a strong arm that can throw it more than 10 yards down the field.

I have seen enough of the short passing game. You have to open up the field and get everyone off the line of scrimmage. It's why we can't run the ball. Somebody besides me has to see this.
Click to expand...
What have you been watching?
He can't run fast to get separation. Doesn't have route technique to get open.
Now you are blaming arm strength? Sorry, you need to pay more attention to the tape.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom