What do you guys think of Shaq Lawson?

Tiko377

Aug 26, 2009
4,754
1,617
Southern California
He seemed ok showed some composure he played hurt a game or two.

Is he a full time starter tho? 4 sacks on a pretty talented Dline opposite of Ogbah.

I would personally want him as a #3 DE I am not sure he's earning that starter money. I am sure he will be back this coming year due that dead cap but I think we need another pass rusher for sure.
 
