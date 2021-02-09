What do you guys think of Shaq Lawson?

Tiko377
He seemed ok showed some composure he played hurt a game or two.
Is he a full time starter tho? 4 sacks on a pretty talented Dline opposite of Ogbah.
I would personally want him as a #3 DE I am not sure he's earning that starter money. I am sure he will be back this coming year due that dead cap but I think we need another pass rusher for sure.
