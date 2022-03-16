What do you think our depth chart @ TE will look like?

Honeybager08
We are going to be running more 21 personnel (2 TE formations) moving forward because of McDaniel coming from the Shanihan tree and he also wants to establish a running game.
We currently have Shaheen and Long as in line TE’s. Do you think Smythe is a priority resign due to his blocking capabilities? Both long and Shaheen were more receiving TEs coming out of college and both were not known for blocking. We already have a catch TE in Gesiski, don’t we need complete TE’s that can be proficient blockers and also catch the ball?
Do you see us adding to the position in FA or the draft.
How many TE’s do you see the Dolphins carrying due to 21 personnel?
