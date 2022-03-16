What do you think our depth chart @ TE will look like?

Its hard to know what the coaching staff thinks of what they have. Was Gesicki franchised so they don't lose an asset or because they think he thrive under McDaniel? What did they think of Long coming out of college and do they project him as a future starter or someone who is only kept around because hes on a rookie deal?



I do think we know that there will be plays where McDaniel wants to have two TEs out there that can both block. To me that means that Gesicki can't be factored in when thinking of TE depth. This team has two TEs, one of whom is a relative unknown. I imagine at least one more will be coming via free agency.