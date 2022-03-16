 What do you think our depth chart @ TE will look like? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What do you think our depth chart @ TE will look like?

Honeybager08

Honeybager08

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 27, 2017
Messages
376
Reaction score
351
Age
54
Location
Erie,PA
We are going to be running more 21 personnel (2 TE formations) moving forward because of McDaniel coming from the Shanihan tree and he also wants to establish a running game.

We currently have Shaheen and Long as in line TE’s. Do you think Smythe is a priority resign due to his blocking capabilities? Both long and Shaheen were more receiving TEs coming out of college and both were not known for blocking. We already have a catch TE in Gesiski, don’t we need complete TE’s that can be proficient blockers and also catch the ball?

Do you see us adding to the position in FA or the draft.

How many TE’s do you see the Dolphins carrying due to 21 personnel?
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Apr 19, 2006
Messages
6,271
Reaction score
4,905
Tight end group.

Smythe..Shaheen...Long...
 
Ferretsquig

Ferretsquig

Perennial All-Pro
Joined
Jun 2, 2002
Messages
8,117
Reaction score
729
Location
Carolina
Its hard to know what the coaching staff thinks of what they have. Was Gesicki franchised so they don't lose an asset or because they think he thrive under McDaniel? What did they think of Long coming out of college and do they project him as a future starter or someone who is only kept around because hes on a rookie deal?

I do think we know that there will be plays where McDaniel wants to have two TEs out there that can both block. To me that means that Gesicki can't be factored in when thinking of TE depth. This team has two TEs, one of whom is a relative unknown. I imagine at least one more will be coming via free agency.
 
