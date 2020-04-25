What does Flores know about Raekwon Davis that we don't?

Russ57

Could be I didn't see how he reacted to other draft picks. Could be I'm dead wrong about Raekwon. I was surprised by the pick and extremely amazed by Flores reaction. You would have thought he just got the steal of the draft.

Needless to say I wasn't in favor of the pick. What am I missing? I know he is physically impressive and had a good first year. After that ..... well better to keep my mouth shut if I can't say good things.

Please help me change my mind.
 
Finfan83nj

Finfan83nj

Russ57 said:
Could be I didn't see how he reacted to other draft picks. Could be I'm dead wrong about Raekwon. I was surprised by the pick and extremely amazed by Flores reaction. You would have thought he just got the steal of the draft.

Needless to say I wasn't in favor of the pick. What am I missing? I know he is physically impressive and had a good first year. After that ..... well better to keep my mouth shut if I can't say good things.

Please help me change my mind.
Swiss army knife on the defensive line. Can play multiple roles, huge man who can take up space as a NT. Great against the run, can be *great pass rusher, as seen in 2017. Hes basically perfect for the type of scheme we run. He used to have a first round grade. Some maturity issues and lack of effort his last season played a part in him dropping.

NFL Draft & Combine Profile - Raekwon Davis

Raekwon Davis NFL Prospect profile for Stats, videos, combine results, draft projections and expert analysis.
mmikel30

mmikel30

The guy has Aron Donald type talent but that was 2 years ago you saw that kind of player. I think Flo feels he is getting that player from 2 years ago.
 
mmikel30

mmikel30

Russ57 said:
Could be I didn't see how he reacted to other draft picks. Could be I'm dead wrong about Raekwon. I was surprised by the pick and extremely amazed by Flores reaction. You would have thought he just got the steal of the draft.

Needless to say I wasn't in favor of the pick. What am I missing? I know he is physically impressive and had a good first year. After that ..... well better to keep my mouth shut if I can't say good things.

Please help me change my mind.
Say what you feel man ,,,it was a **** pick but not as bad as the Robert Hunt pick
 
