Even with McD calling the plays he'll still need guys on his staff to review and develop a game plan for each week.

The OC may not be the guy calling in the plays but I can't imagine he won't have any input on the week leading up to the game or even during the game.



JMO.



Curious to see too who they hire. Will it be a vet OC and/or a younger assistant that McD has some connection to over his years around the NFL