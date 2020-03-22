What does the absence of pro Days mean to the process

jimthefin

jimthefin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
781
Reaction score
450
We have become used to lots of players doing less at the Combine and then working out in more comfortable conditions at their Pro days.

This is obviously not happening this year.

I see this possibly hurting some guys who might have impressed at their pro days(we will never know).

I also see this being a benefit to the teams that have good scouting departments.

Maybe we will learn that film study is more important than Combine/Pro Day measurables.

I have always felt that the most important part of the post season scouting was getting to meet the players and getting an idea about their character/personality. I concede that there are some fail safe numbers with certain positions, for example WR's that run over 4.7. But I think you should be able to project players from film study alone and do pretty well if you know what you are doing.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
9,893
Reaction score
3,332
I think teams will face time with players and players may send video workouts.

Not ideal, but sometimes maybe less can be more. Teams need to put the emphasis on the tape.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom