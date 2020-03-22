What does the absence of pro Days mean to the process

We have become used to lots of players doing less at the Combine and then working out in more comfortable conditions at their Pro days.



This is obviously not happening this year.



I see this possibly hurting some guys who might have impressed at their pro days(we will never know).



I also see this being a benefit to the teams that have good scouting departments.



Maybe we will learn that film study is more important than Combine/Pro Day measurables.



I have always felt that the most important part of the post season scouting was getting to meet the players and getting an idea about their character/personality. I concede that there are some fail safe numbers with certain positions, for example WR's that run over 4.7. But I think you should be able to project players from film study alone and do pretty well if you know what you are doing.