what Dolphins fans seem to want

At least at this forum I see much commentary about "opening up the passing game" and, or, having the receivers run deep routes. But this years Dolphins did not win 8 of their last 9 games with a showboat passing game. The team won because they played good effective defense and were able to control the ball by consistently producing short to mid range running and passing plays.

The teams which went deep into the playoffs this year did the same thing.

Hopefully the Dolphins new coach and his staff will not try to throw long balls all day long like many fans seem to want. The team Flores and his staff put out there was pretty good this season so any sort of tear down or rebuild would likely be counterproductive.