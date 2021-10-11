What Flores said today

Danny
Barry Jackson
@flasportsbuzz
Tua threw today and Flores is hopeful he can practice this week.
Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz)
Flores says he sees Liam at LT and Jackson at LG as potentially long term and will stick for a while with this
Flores said tight end Adam Shaheen is still getting treatment after injuring his knee. Called him "day to day" and said that team is still determining if he'll be able to practice later this week.
Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi)
Flores said he'll be looking to see whether Tua can go through practice and make normal runs, move around, etc.
Flores said he'll be looking to see whether Tua can go through practice and make normal runs, move around, etc.
Flores said he thought about pulling Jacoby Brissett, who played through a hamstring injury, but he "fought me to stay in." Said Brissett is still feeling sore.