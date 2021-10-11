What Flores said today

Tua threw today and Flores is hopeful he can practice this week.Flores says he sees Liam at LT and Jackson at LG as potentially long term and will stick for a while with thisTwitter•Today at 2:03 PMFlores said tight end Adam Shaheen is still getting treatment after injuring his knee. Called him "day to day" and said that team is still determining if he'll be able to practice later this week.Twitter•Today at 2:06 PMFlores said he'll be looking to see whether Tua can go through practice and make normal runs, move around, etc.Twitter•Today at 2:10 PMFlores said he'll be looking to see whether Tua can go through practice and make normal runs, move around, etc.Twitter•Today at 2:10 PMFlores said he thought about pulling Jacoby Brissett, who played through a hamstring injury, but he "fought me to stay in." Said Brissett is still feeling sore.Twitter•Today at 2:11 PM