 What Flores said today | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What Flores said today

Barry Jackson

@flasportsbuzz

Tua threw today and Flores is hopeful he can practice this week.
Barry Jackson
Flores says he sees Liam at LT and Jackson at LG as potentially long term and will stick for a while with this
Today at 2:03 PM
Daniel Oyefusi
Flores said tight end Adam Shaheen is still getting treatment after injuring his knee. Called him "day to day" and said that team is still determining if he'll be able to practice later this week.
Today at 2:06 PM
Daniel Oyefusi
Flores said he'll be looking to see whether Tua can go through practice and make normal runs, move around, etc.
Today at 2:10 PM
Daniel Oyefusi
Flores said he'll be looking to see whether Tua can go through practice and make normal runs, move around, etc.
Today at 2:10 PM
Flores said he thought about pulling Jacoby Brissett, who played through a hamstring injury, but he "fought me to stay in." Said Brissett is still feeling sore.
Today at 2:11 PM
 
On multiple occasions, Brian Flores said he was optimistic about Tua's progression and went so far as to say he's hopeful he'll practice. All we have is Flores' word but if Tua can get through practice, I'd expect him to play Sunday vs. the Jags.
Today at 2:17 PM
 
Travis Wingfield
Flores asked what one thing stands out on the tape defensively speaking: Gotta do a better job in the run game. Says there's a lot of things, but if there's one thing it's that.
in other words they need to actually tackle somebody but there are other problems too. Too many WR's wide open and too much time for Brady to throw.
 
Hard to say....I don't think he was allowed to practice with the team while he's been on IR so this would be his first week of practice with the team in one month so for people expecting a great game by him, we should temper the expectations a bit. It's not fair when this would be like starting the season all over again for him on a few practices this week and this long trip to London.
 
To be honest, I wouldn't mind see Brissett not make the trip....Sinnett start and Tua get another week to heal, but be the back up. I would really like to see what Sinnett can do. I know it was preseason games. but he definitely has the play book down and moved well in the pocket with slides and steps. If he struggles badly, put Tua in. I have seen enough a Brissett to be honest. He played okay yesterday and wasn't the reason we lost.....but didn't and has not overwhelmed me. Just MHO.
 
Tua is not playing this weekend. His body is not made for professional sports. The silver lining is Brissett is way better and we'll probably pull out the win. OH and Flores has lost the locker room for sure.
 
A fractured rib is typically a 6 week injury.

We opted against a bye week after London which would have been very helpful for this reeling team.

Options at Qb are an injured Tua, injured Brissett, or preseason hero Sinnett.
 
Even if he is ready, we'll never know the truth, I bet Brissett starts because of his "numbers" against Tampa and his Patriots buddy buddy relationship with Flores.

Tua "not ready", book it.
 
Dollhouse said:
Tua is not playing this weekend. His body is not made for professional sports. The silver lining is Brissett is way better and we'll probably pull out the win. OH and Flores has lost the locker room for sure.
Click to expand...
Brissett isn’t better.

Stop trolling around.
 
