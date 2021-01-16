What Flores wants in next Offensive Coordinator

Quote from Flores on what he wants from an OC hire.



"I want them to build together. Learn who he is as a person first and what he does well as a player," Flores said of his next coordinator. "But I don't want a coach who can only coach the QB -- we've got to coach the whole offense, the line, backs, tight ends, receivers.



"We need someone who is aligned with my vision with the team. Someone who is going to accentuate the strengths of the players we have on the team."



Sounds to me he wants a players coach that isn't necessarily a qb guru but someone that is well rounded and not stuck in one type of system. Somebody that will run an offense that plays to our offensive players strengths instead of having to get players that fit a particular system.



I'm no expert but the one guy that seems to fit that description and a guy that has some OC experience is Pep Hamilton. That said im not sure about his offensive philosophy but the little I looked into him he seems to be a well liked coach that was the scapegoat when fired as the OC of the colts in 2015.