What games are you interested in today?

SF Dolphin fan, whatchugot on the tele today?



I am working til two, wish I had hit record on the OU-Texas game. Texas has a few guys id like to see more of, RB Keontay Ingram, WR Brennan Eagles, S Caden Sterns, QB Sam Ellingher, OT Samuel Cosmi.



Florida vs A&M is another noon KO that I forgot to set record on. Kyle Trask can put himself in the late first/second conversation if he keeps up his play. Helps to have Kyle Pitts but most elite QB's have elite help so.....



These 7:30 games look good. Miami/Clemson, FSU/ND and Bama/Miss.



Who are some of the prospects you guys are looking forward to watching today? I know it's brutal with some of the opt out and the Big 10 not playing yet but there is still major talent on display week in and week out.



I'm bored at work at the moment, I've got 2 more hours to go.