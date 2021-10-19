 What Happened to the TNT Wall? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What Happened to the TNT Wall?

Remember when Flores had the TNT (Takes No Talent) wall when players who made a mistake in practice had to run to the wall? That seemed to work as the 1st two years under Flores Miami was a very disciplined team with low penalties and penalty yards.

Now I don’t recall any mentions of the wall and now Miami is penalty plagued. Guess Flores assumed he didn’t need it anymore after last year’s 10-6.
 
