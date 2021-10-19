What Happened to the TNT Wall?

Dolph N.Fan
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 11, 2010
- Messages
- 22,661
- Reaction score
- 16,895
- Location
- Columbus, OH
Remember when Flores had the TNT (Takes No Talent) wall when players who made a mistake in practice had to run to the wall? That seemed to work as the 1st two years under Flores Miami was a very disciplined team with low penalties and penalty yards.
Now I don’t recall any mentions of the wall and now Miami is penalty plagued. Guess Flores assumed he didn’t need it anymore after last year’s 10-6.
Now I don’t recall any mentions of the wall and now Miami is penalty plagued. Guess Flores assumed he didn’t need it anymore after last year’s 10-6.