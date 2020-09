What happens now

The #Titans



had three new player positives and five new personnel positives for COVID-19, sources tell me and. Both Titans and Vikings, who hosted them Sunday, will suspend in person club activities starting today.While there inevitably have been isolated COVID-19 cases around the NFL, this is the first example of a bunch of cases within one team since camps began. Under NFL-NFLPA protocols, the expectation is Tennessee’s facility will be shut down for several days. No other decisions yet.The #Vikings are currently evacuating their team facility, where coaches and other personnel had reported for work today, per sources. No known positive cases there, but they played the #Titans



on Sunday and likewise have suspended in-person club activities starting today