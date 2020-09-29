What happens now

dougb123
Tom Pelissero
@TomPelissero
The #Titans
had three new player positives and five new personnel positives for COVID-19, sources tell me and
@MikeGarafolo
. Both Titans and Vikings, who hosted them Sunday, will suspend in person club activities starting today.
Tom Pelissero
@TomPelissero
While there inevitably have been isolated COVID-19 cases around the NFL, this is the first example of a bunch of cases within one team since camps began. Under NFL-NFLPA protocols, the expectation is Tennessee’s facility will be shut down for several days. No other decisions yet.
Tom Pelissero
@TomPelissero
The #Vikings are currently evacuating their team facility, where coaches and other personnel had reported for work today, per sources. No known positive cases there, but they played the #Titans
on Sunday and likewise have suspended in-person club activities starting today