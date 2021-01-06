 What happens with line coach and qb coach? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What happens with line coach and qb coach?

bane

bane

Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
1,543
Reaction score
1,188
Age
44
Basically those two guys were only hired because gailey wanted them. I been thinking about that. The online coach was hired to teach certain techniques that gailey wanted.

we might have more turnover on the staff.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
8,926
Reaction score
15,792
Age
56
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
bane said:
Basically those two guys were only hired because gailey wanted them. I been thinking about that. The online coach was hired to teach certain techniques that gailey wanted.

we might have more turnover on the staff.
Click to expand...
I really can't complain about the line coach.

I would assume, depending on the OC hire, that the QB coach would change.
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Club Member
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
2,013
Reaction score
1,975
The OL showed improvement and promise but I am not sure the OL Coach did a great job or not.
 
Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Sewell = waste pick
Club Member
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
896
Reaction score
1,041
Age
62
Location
Arcadia CA
bane said:
Basically those two guys were only hired because gailey wanted them. I been thinking about that. The online coach was hired to teach certain techniques that gailey wanted.

we might have more turnover on the staff.
Click to expand...
Denver exposed our OL. Showed the league the blue print on how to confuse them. Since then, Tua was getting pressure right and left, and we failed to adjust.

Bring in new OC first. I prefer Lynn. And let the new OC and Flo decide what to do.

I am an average fan, don't claim to be an expert like others do around here. Know don't much about potential line coach candidate.
 
bane

bane

Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
1,543
Reaction score
1,188
Age
44
Doesn’t matter to me what they do. Gailey pretty much picked the qb coach and online coach. So they might be gone too

armando is saying that is possible now too.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom