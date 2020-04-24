What have we learned?

The past couple of weeks, especially this past week, we were flooded with countless 'reports' over what Miami was gonna do. We're trading up to 1. We're trading up to 3. We're trading up to 3 and using our 3 and our 5 to trade for 1. We're drafting Herbert. We're drafting a Tackle with our first pick. Tua's gonna drop. Etc, etc, etc. Yet, the first part of the draft went pretty much as expected.



The whole time I was saying the livelihood of the people posting these 'reports' depend on clicks and web traffic so they will post anything and everything to generate them.



The lesson we have all (hopefully) learned is to ignore everything leading up to the draft because it's not worth the time it takes to read it. Bloggers, reporters, journalists, etc, create rumors out of thin air to post as content, not caring that there is no truth to it at all. They're trying to create the news, not report it.



And yes, I want a cookie.





TFK