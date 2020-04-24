What have we learned?

The past couple of weeks, especially this past week, we were flooded with countless 'reports' over what Miami was gonna do. We're trading up to 1. We're trading up to 3. We're trading up to 3 and using our 3 and our 5 to trade for 1. We're drafting Herbert. We're drafting a Tackle with our first pick. Tua's gonna drop. Etc, etc, etc. Yet, the first part of the draft went pretty much as expected.

The whole time I was saying the livelihood of the people posting these 'reports' depend on clicks and web traffic so they will post anything and everything to generate them.

The lesson we have all (hopefully) learned is to ignore everything leading up to the draft because it's not worth the time it takes to read it. Bloggers, reporters, journalists, etc, create rumors out of thin air to post as content, not caring that there is no truth to it at all. They're trying to create the news, not report it.

And yes, I want a cookie.


Don’t put me on ignore I nailed it lol
 
What really got me was so many people freaking out, quitting on the team, wanting the front office fired and not a pick had been made. Folks reacting off of internet articles.
At least wait until the pick is made to melt down.
 
Thank you for that.Most reporters are useless just trying to get ratings.
 
we've learned nothing if we drafted an injury prone QB, a raw LT, and a nickel corner in the first round.

I said it.
 
I feel what's been learned will be forgotten by the next draft. This is the way.
 
I learned that I can probably be GM especially with the resources provided to me.
 
I said this in a different thread but who would these sources be? Ya in a normal year some low level staffers may give something to the press that they overheard or saw something written down. But with the lockdown only a handful of high level people really had any accurate info. If a GM/HC going to tell reporters accurate info? Plus no pro days going on where a reporter may overheard scouts talking. Everyone is working from home hard to get real info when every one is in isolation.
 
Maybe we learned that we have a very good GM?

But so many here want to think badly of our team, like folks that say we drafted a china doll midget QB, a piss poor raw LT who was manhandled by a lousy Iowa DE, and a (only) slot CB.

Fact is we got the best QB in the draft, the top rated LT remaining when they were flying off the board, and a top 3 CB after moving back to pick up an extra 4th. I mean anybody that thinks Dantzler is better is.....well, never mind!

Guys, we did fantastic. Just let that sink in no matter how much you want to hate the team you claim to be a fan of.
 
