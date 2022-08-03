What I hope to see happening in the next two weeks of practice.

I'm looking forward to a lot more of the same kind of interaction between the offense and defense that has been reported so far. I like it when the offense can take over and drive for a TD using both long and short passes.



I like it when the run is used to make some shorter gains and longer gains. I like hearing that our defense can make interceptions and breakup passes, along with stuffing run attempts and getting to the QB. I like it when our QB's under pressure make good judgements on whether to pass or run.



I anticipate more of the same with both the offense and the defense getting better at maintaining control longer and longer.



I feel there is a real "steel sharpens steel" kind of interaction going on here.



I do not know the extent that the play calling is having, but I do suspect it is not as "wide ranging" as it will be during the actual season. I do know that it appears, even this early in training camp, that we have a good team and an effective head coach.



To date, I'm delighted with what's going on with our Dolphins.