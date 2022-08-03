 What I hope to see happening in the next two weeks of practice. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What I hope to see happening in the next two weeks of practice.

I'm looking forward to a lot more of the same kind of interaction between the offense and defense that has been reported so far. I like it when the offense can take over and drive for a TD using both long and short passes.

I like it when the run is used to make some shorter gains and longer gains. I like hearing that our defense can make interceptions and breakup passes, along with stuffing run attempts and getting to the QB. I like it when our QB's under pressure make good judgements on whether to pass or run.

I anticipate more of the same with both the offense and the defense getting better at maintaining control longer and longer.

I feel there is a real "steel sharpens steel" kind of interaction going on here.

I do not know the extent that the play calling is having, but I do suspect it is not as "wide ranging" as it will be during the actual season. I do know that it appears, even this early in training camp, that we have a good team and an effective head coach.

To date, I'm delighted with what's going on with our Dolphins.
 
There is a definite back and forth going on. The cool thing is that I know this is a good defense. If the offense can move against these guys, they can do it against anyone
 
I agree Uncle Ray. Things are much more fluent in camp this year. It makes you wonder about, why it didn't, in years past.

Coach McDaniel has been a big surprise, in that he is so young. He is making a positive impact on the players and the fans seem to be rallying around him.

It appears from the reports out of camp, several players have improved, as well as, some rookies making some impactful plays. I'm excited to see what Miami's speed on both sides of the ball, impacts the real thing on Sunday's.
 
Great grandpa or grandpa Ray. 😀
 
