What if Cincinnati...

V

volk

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Feb 25, 2004
Messages
3,367
Reaction score
1,322
takes Tua? Everyone in the media seems to be taking it for granted that the Bengals covet Burrow, but outside of Boomer, has anyone inside the organization really tipped their hat on this? Immediately post injury, it made a ton of sense, but I think it is fair to say that Tua is recovering quicker and better than originally thought. This may make Tua the target for them instead of Burrow. If Cincy does pick Tua, how does that change the Dolphins draft strategy in your mind? Who do they go with then, and do they trade up or stay at 5?
 
in this other worldly scenario, the Dolphins definitely trade to 2 or 3 at that point.

However for the Bengals to take Tua it would mean to me that Burrow said he's only playing for Miami (in this hypothetical scenario) and we may not need to.
 
The Bengals have capped there allotted time to spend with Joe. 3 hours - 1 meeting each time This is the league rule with draftees

I think it is pretty clear who they are taking they don’t need to play mind games with Joe
 
FinPhan54 said:
in this other worldly scenario, the Dolphins definitely trade to 2 or 3 at that point.

However for the Bengals to take Tua it would mean to me that Burrow said he's only playing for Miami (in this hypothetical scenario) and we may not need to.
Why can't the Bengals simply love Tua as much as some of the fans on this site? Why would them picking Tua require Burrow to be against them drafting him?
 
IrKEVerent said:
The Bengals have capped there allotted time to spend with Joe. 3 hours - 1 meeting each time This is the league rule with draftees

I think it is pretty clear who they are taking they don’t need to play mind games with Joe
Or maybe they are unsure and needed the full amount of time to try and answer niggling questions.
 
uk_dolfan

uk_dolfan

#TankForTua
Moderator
Super Donator
Joined
Sep 6, 2012
Messages
23,183
Reaction score
9,876
Location
UK
Tua is the best player in the draft. I admire a franchise willing to roll the dice on potential greatness. Hell of a risk though when you have a fully healthy Burrow to choose instead. Hell of a difference between Tua V Burrow and Tua v Herbert.

If the choice is a fully healthy Burrow or Herbert? Miami should do all they can to trade up, especially if the Redskins freak out and take Young like in Draft Day
 
volk said:
takes Tua? Everyone in the media seems to be taking it for granted that the Bengals covet Burrow, but outside of Boomer, has anyone inside the organization really tipped their hat on this? Immediately post injury, it made a ton of sense, but I think it is fair to say that Tua is recovering quicker and better than originally thought. This may make Tua the target for them instead of Burrow. If Cincy does pick Tua, how does that change the Dolphins draft strategy in your mind? Who do they go with then, and do they trade up or stay at 5?
Zero chance. Zero. Cinci has no reason to smoke screen. They have the top pick. They can tip their hand.
 
volk said:
Why can't the Bengals simply love Tua as much as some of the fans on this site? Why would them picking Tua require Burrow to be against them drafting him?
There's no logical reason to pick a QB that was badly injured and may not even be as good as Burrow when healthy. Burrow did everything you want out of a QB last year - maybe the best college season ever for a QB. They're not going to overthink this.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
2,565
Reaction score
5,706
Location
Marco Island
Yeah. Like others said, we move up immediately to get Burrow. Done.
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

Second String
Joined
Sep 19, 2009
Messages
1,446
Reaction score
675
Tua would retire after he played Pittsburgh once. For self preservation or do to injury.
 
