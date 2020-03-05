What if game 8 had been Game 1?

BlueFin
I was thinking about this from the standpoint of evaluating just how good a job Flores did of transforming this team by years end.
The Dolphins won 5 out of their last 9 games...a winning record over the last 9... including impressive victories over New England, Philadelphia and Indy.
If this team was playing in week 1 the way they did from week 8 on......What would the record have been?
I think about 9-7... which would have made him coach of the year with this beginning roster!
