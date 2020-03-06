What if Miami does not really want Tua?

I mean they don't HAVE to have him.



That would mean no trade up obviously, but can you imagine them passing on him at #5?



Trade down or take another player, possibly a different QB?



I heard back in the Fall that Miami really liked Herbert, likd him more than Tua, and that was before THE HIP.Herbert has all the measurables you want but has been inconsistent and there is worry that he is not a Type "A" leader of men guy.



I prefer Tua but I think Herbert is being underrated.



And that does not even take into consideration the tremendous potential of Jordan Love.If they are building then taking a kid who would not play for a year might make sense(this would apply to Tua as well).



Love is benefiting from his physical similarity to Mahomes and is probably being overrated for that reason.



All 3 present different risks in Round 1 so who are you most comfortable gambling on?