What if Miami does not really want Tua?

jimthefin

jimthefin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
604
Reaction score
261
I mean they don't HAVE to have him.

That would mean no trade up obviously, but can you imagine them passing on him at #5?

Trade down or take another player, possibly a different QB?

I heard back in the Fall that Miami really liked Herbert, likd him more than Tua, and that was before THE HIP.Herbert has all the measurables you want but has been inconsistent and there is worry that he is not a Type "A" leader of men guy.

I prefer Tua but I think Herbert is being underrated.

And that does not even take into consideration the tremendous potential of Jordan Love.If they are building then taking a kid who would not play for a year might make sense(this would apply to Tua as well).

Love is benefiting from his physical similarity to Mahomes and is probably being overrated for that reason.

All 3 present different risks in Round 1 so who are you most comfortable gambling on?
 
Phinatic8u

Phinatic8u

Please football gods, grace us Tua or Trevor
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Nov 6, 2008
Messages
19,145
Reaction score
6,773
Location
South Carolinia
I dunno where you heard that they liked Herbert more than Tua but that couldn't be farther from the truth.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
6,377
Reaction score
4,550
jimthefin said:
I mean they don't HAVE to have him.

That would mean no trade up obviously, but can you imagine them passing on him at #5?

Trade down or take another player, possibly a different QB?

I heard back in the Fall that Miami really liked Herbert, likd him more than Tua, and that was before THE HIP.Herbert has all the measurables you want but has been inconsistent and there is worry that he is not a Type "A" leader of men guy.

I prefer Tua but I think Herbert is being underrated.

And that does not even take into consideration the tremendous potential of Jordan Love.If they are building then taking a kid who would not play for a year might make sense(this would apply to Tua as well).

Love is benefiting from his physical similarity to Mahomes and is probably being overrated for that reason.

All 3 present different risks in Round 1 so who are you most comfortable gambling on?
Click to expand...
Not trying to be technical, but there are various flavors of 'want.' I'm guessing you mean 'don't want him at all.' That depends A LOT on the evaluation of injuries and, to date, I don't think there's near enough to exclude him. Or, they could prefer Herbert or someone else. Or take Tua, but at #5. A lot of people here expressing what they WANT Miami to do, but no one is predicting what Miami WILL do.

Now, if Miami REALLY doesn't want Tua, I suspect there IS a QB they like. Who the target is depends on what Miami will do. If it's herbert, likely stay at #5. If not, I suspect they'll listen to small trade down offers. If it's, say, Love, they'll have to move up from R2Pick2. The other obvious option is stay at #5 and take (I hope) a top D guy.
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
604
Reaction score
261
Phinatic8u said:
I dunno where you heard that they liked Herbert more than Tua but that couldn't be farther from the truth.
Click to expand...


I don't know how anyone could know that.

Unless you have a source in Miami's front office.
 
susser2000

susser2000

Second String
Joined
Aug 5, 2009
Messages
1,255
Reaction score
181
Location
Reston, VA
I don't think there is any chance they don't take Tua, if he's available. However, if they call the Redskins bluff and the Skins take him at 2, I hope they go BPA and then hope Love is available at 18 or draft Hurts in the second.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom