What if Miami wants to build around Rosen?

Dolfan40

Dolfan40

Rookie
Joined
Dec 25, 2019
Messages
37
Reaction score
46
Age
26
Location
Germany
What if we don't draft a Quarterback and its all a smokescreen? That we draft Offense-line help and let him play out the year and see what we got in him?
 
ChrisEAS

ChrisEAS

Starter
Joined
Sep 24, 2011
Messages
2,129
Reaction score
1,112
Location
Washington DC
Its possible. Rosen's issue is his mentality, it seems like he just doesnt care. If he can start caring and taking it seriously, he can be really good. If not, hes a good backup.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
2,593
Reaction score
5,742
Location
Marco Island
I mean I like the thought exercise and appreciate the OP. Rosen couldn't beat out Fitz. He had his chance to make the team his own. Leadership knows what they know from last season and besides workouts and a few meetings, wouldn't have ample more info on Rosen to deem him the starter at this point. So, sure let him keep developing and who knows but you go QB at #5.
 
Krush

Krush

Finaholic
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Feb 15, 2005
Messages
2,894
Reaction score
248
Age
63
Location
Sanford Florida
Again, it wasn't designed for Rosen to beat out Fitz, Remember they chose Fitz first possibly guaranteeing him the starting position knowing that he knew the offense, and plus giving Flores something that he can hang his hat on, If the dolphins were tanking for Tua they would have kept Rosen in the game and let him take some more lumps, at some point Flores gave himself the only chance to save face with Fitz was to re insert him knowing Rosen time wasn't going to be the dolphins QB any way in 2019.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
6,666
Reaction score
4,996
Dolfan40 said:
What if we don't draft a Quarterback and its all a smokescreen? That we draft Offense-line help and let him play out the year and see what we got in him?
Click to expand...
Possible. In spite of the emotions and spin rampant here, no one knows what Grier/Flo/Chan think of him. My problem with Rosen is processing speed/mental quickness - call it what you like. And, there seem to be a number of people who don't consider Herbert or Love 'NFL QBs' so maybe Miami will decide (if Tua/Burow are gone) Rosen is just as good without wasting a pick. Who knows?

My preference is Burrow or Tua WITHOUT paying an extortionate price, but, unlike others, I won't quit watching or 'give up' on Miami if Grier/Flo don't agree with me.
 
Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
15,886
Reaction score
5,214
Location
Churubusco, Indiana
OP, what indication has the team given that we may want to build around him? What has he shown that makes him worthwhile???

Hell, in an interview a few weeks ago Ross said he wished he was a better qb :lol:

It ain’t happening
 
OhJesus

OhJesus

My team makes me drink
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 6, 2019
Messages
53
Reaction score
36
Age
33
Location
Long Island
Rosen has his chance. Rosen failed to beat out Ryan Fitzpatrick. Rosen is officially a bust. Anyone trying to convince themselves otherwise is disappointing themselves.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom