What if - Rosen

As I look back at the season, I'm still trying to figure out why they didn't play Rosen and see what we have. I cant come up with any reasonable explanation other than the organization didn't want to appear to be tanking and they were forced to put Fitz back in.

What if there is no plan to draft a QB because because the staff thinks Rosen is the answer. Is it possible they pulled him out of the line up because our OL sucked and they didn't want to risk losing their franchise QB to a career ending injury?? Is it possible that they didn't want to destroy his confidence by putting him behind center when he didn't have enough time to go through his progressions? Or no support from the run game or receivers??

Im not delusional, I just still cant figure out the logic. Could this be the longest pre-draft smoke screen ever??
 
looking at your avatar, I had no idea Dan Marino had muscle lol.

But I think two things: Either they didnt want to ruin his confidence, or they just kenw he wasnt the guy,.
 
Rosen was a "hedge your bet" asset that the Dolphins took a gamble on. They got a look, and saw the same thing Arizona did. Future career back-up.
 
My speculation, given the news of this week...

The rumor is that O Shea was fired because Flores thought the offense was too complex. We heard early in the season that Rosen had struggled with his reads and didn't have the experience necessary to make them. My guess is that Flores realized that Rosen was struggling with the complex system, and that a rookie would schedule as well, so he decided to sit Rosen and ride out the season with Fitz, an cerebral veteran who could grasp the complexities. He knew at that point that he needed a less complex system, and decided to sit Rosen until a change could be made.

Now, with Gailey's spread offense coming in, the offensive system would be more streamline, allowing Rosen (and potential rookies) to focus more on growing as a quarterback in the NFL and less on the nuances of a complex system.

Just my guess
 
You couldn't come up with a reasonable explanation?

Occam's Razor. The most likely explanation is that he's not good at football so his *** got sat on the bench with guys like Charles Harris and Taco Charlton.
 
There are a number of reasonable explanations. No one knows which one(s) relate to Rosen.
Flo wanted to win and didn't want to wait for Rosen to get up to speed with the system, with a bad OL and no run game.
After Rosen's experience behind the OL, the decision was made to hold him til '20.
They decided they could evaluate his mental grasp in practice.
He sucks.
He needs a less complex system.
Pick any, all, or add some. He costs next to nothing. No damage if he stays through PS and he may thrive under Gailey. I see no need to make a decision yet
 
