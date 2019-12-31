What if - Rosen

As I look back at the season, I'm still trying to figure out why they didn't play Rosen and see what we have. I cant come up with any reasonable explanation other than the organization didn't want to appear to be tanking and they were forced to put Fitz back in.



What if there is no plan to draft a QB because because the staff thinks Rosen is the answer. Is it possible they pulled him out of the line up because our OL sucked and they didn't want to risk losing their franchise QB to a career ending injury?? Is it possible that they didn't want to destroy his confidence by putting him behind center when he didn't have enough time to go through his progressions? Or no support from the run game or receivers??



Im not delusional, I just still cant figure out the logic. Could this be the longest pre-draft smoke screen ever??