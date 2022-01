Depends on the SB winning team. If the Chiefs win the SB and you take away one of the best offensive minds in Andy Reid and replace it with a guy who only wants to be the HC of the defense I don't see that team thriving.



Maybe the Bucs would do well with Flo because Brady can tell Flo and co to go **** themselves and run the offense how he wants. Brady would have to take it upon himself to make in-game adjustments and that might threaten Flo's fragile psyche thus the team implodes from infighting.