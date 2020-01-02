What is Miami's Plan on Offense?

Biggest question as the offseason begins is Miami's offense. The surprise firing of O'Shea is interesting. O'Shea seemed to have the offense heading in the right direction.



Chan Gailey was an unexpected hire. I know he's always been respected around the league. You don't land two head coaching jobs in the NFL without that. He was decent in Miami considering those were the Jay Fiedler years. Struck me as very conservative, but was reminded in reading up on Gaiely that he loved the spread, three and four wide receiver sets.



The speculation is that Flores wants a more simple offense that young players can learn quickly and develop in. Makes some sense. The ultimate question, though, is what kind of offense does Flores want to run? O'Shea was a New England guy. We all assumed that was the direction the Dolphins were following.



I suspect the majority of draft picks and free agent capital will be spent on the offense, starting with the all-important call on the quarterback of the future. I feel like there's about a 75 percent chance it's either Tua or Herbert in the draft at that #5 spot.



What will the offense look like in 2020?