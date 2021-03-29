 What is more important? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What is more important?

Kebo

Kebo

I'm your huckleberry
Club Member
Joined
Jan 12, 2014
Messages
1,533
Reaction score
1,935
Location
Georgia
Catches for first down on third down, or catches for 20+ yards?
 
Mach2

Mach2

Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
10,588
Reaction score
18,760
Age
56
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
Kebo said:
Catches for first down on third down, or catches for 20+ yards?
Click to expand...
Good question.

Without spending the large amount of time to do the work, that would allow a more definitive answer, I would say, in terms of percentages, 3rd down conversations.

If you have 3 20+ yrd pass plays per game, that's not bad, but if you only have 3 3rd down conversations, that's horrible.
 
XxJustinxX

XxJustinxX

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 22, 2008
Messages
1,252
Reaction score
547
Age
30
Location
Boston
Kebo said:
Catches for first down on third down, or catches for 20+ yards?
Click to expand...
Big plays are fun, but consistency and time of possession is more important IMO.

You can win a lot of games methodically driving, as we saw in NE.
 
Kebo

Kebo

I'm your huckleberry
Club Member
Joined
Jan 12, 2014
Messages
1,533
Reaction score
1,935
Location
Georgia
I ask this because most people google highlights of players. They don’t dig into the entirety. The last 2 years only 2 receivers in college had over 100 catches. Jefferson and Smith. Sure, Pitts, Waddle, and Chase look really good on highlights. None of them get open with ease like Jefferson and Smith.
 
Kebo

Kebo

I'm your huckleberry
Club Member
Joined
Jan 12, 2014
Messages
1,533
Reaction score
1,935
Location
Georgia
2019 Bama had Jeudy, Ruggs, Waddle and Smith. Jeudy and Ruggs were talked about a lot because they were in the draft. Smith had more yards and TDS than any of them. It didn’t matter if he was the guy(2020) or one of many(2019). He was the best regardless.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom