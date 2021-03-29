What is more important?

I ask this because most people google highlights of players. They don’t dig into the entirety. The last 2 years only 2 receivers in college had over 100 catches. Jefferson and Smith. Sure, Pitts, Waddle, and Chase look really good on highlights. None of them get open with ease like Jefferson and Smith.
2019 Bama had Jeudy, Ruggs, Waddle and Smith. Jeudy and Ruggs were talked about a lot because they were in the draft. Smith had more yards and TDS than any of them. It didn’t matter if he was the guy(2020) or one of many(2019). He was the best regardless.