What is next for the Phins?

Curious about what is right in front of us? Who gets cut or traded and what is the dead cap hit? Last year we had $66m in dead cap money. Rashad Jones? Albert Wilson? Charles Harris? Jakeem Grant ?
i will say this. We have $100m, but if you start to see cap savings cuts or traded, Miami could be tipping their hand
