What is next for the Phins?

I think they will try and restructure Wilson’s contract and if he isn’t amiable to a restructure, it is very likely he is cut. Grant was resigned to a new contract last season so I think he will most likely be on the roster next season.

I just don’t see Jones being on the roster. His cap hit if he is on the roster will be over $15 million dollars and he just isn’t worth that kind of money. Injuries and age seem to have caught up with him in recent years and he is no longer anywhere near the player he once was.

I really have no idea why Harris is even still on the team. He has been a complete bust as a first round pick.

He was drafted 5 or 6 rounds earlier than he should have been drafted and if he had been drafted in the 6th or 7th round as he should have been, he would have have been cut a long time ago because he just isn’t very good as an NFL player.