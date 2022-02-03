 What is next? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What is next?

Ray R

Ray R

Club Member
Joined
May 19, 2017
Messages
7,381
Reaction score
10,455
Age
75
Location
High Point, NC
1) We had a weird year with some amazing streaks of winning and losing.
2) We had a surprise firing of a HC shortly after our last game.
3) We went on a speculation "binge" concerning who our next HC will be, and that's not yet been decided.
4) Our former HC pulled a "Kaepernick" and went ballistic with an attempted "scorched earth" legal action.
5) WHAT NEXT?

Really, I have no clue as to what other overstated, under brained, silly or calamitous occurrence is in store for the Dolphins.
But I will not be surprised when it happens. - LOL

I'd set up a poll for "what is next", except that the categories of disaster seem infinite at this point in time.
 
C

ccdolfan

Rookie
Joined
Mar 22, 2006
Messages
290
Reaction score
64
Location
Miami
I was thinking that last night. What next?

The only thing I could come up with is more of the same....Dysfunction. Regardless, if all the allegations are true this franchise is Dysfunctional. This is some novella/soap opera type of stuff and I can only hope the NFL steps in and Ross sells.

It really stinks that we are more concerned with this than the Superbowl, finding a HC, and/or the draft which is not far off.
 
AphexPhin

AphexPhin

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 21, 2009
Messages
4,774
Reaction score
1,121
Location
Scottsdale, AZ
daf8c1fe4f2bde17629bfd9d5568c27a--ewok-pillows.jpg
 
Blake the great

Blake the great

Club Member
Joined
Jan 26, 2011
Messages
3,608
Reaction score
2,659
I dont know but we will probably end up hiring someone very unqualified as our head coach until this mess clears up. A prominent head coach candidate would be stupid to take this job right now. We will end up with the leftovers.
 
Mcganiel

Mcganiel

Club Member
Joined
Oct 25, 2005
Messages
3,846
Reaction score
1,499
Location
Belair
Blake the great said:
I dont know but we will probably end up hiring a someone very unqualified as our head coach until this mess clears up. A prominent head coach candidate would be stupid to take this job right now.
Click to expand...
Yep, we get an unknown coach and all of our players are going to be lazy as hell!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom