1) We had a weird year with some amazing streaks of winning and losing.
2) We had a surprise firing of a HC shortly after our last game.
3) We went on a speculation "binge" concerning who our next HC will be, and that's not yet been decided.
4) Our former HC pulled a "Kaepernick" and went ballistic with an attempted "scorched earth" legal action.
5) WHAT NEXT?
Really, I have no clue as to what other overstated, under brained, silly or calamitous occurrence is in store for the Dolphins.
But I will not be surprised when it happens. - LOL
I'd set up a poll for "what is next", except that the categories of disaster seem infinite at this point in time.
