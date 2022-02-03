1) We had a weird year with some amazing streaks of winning and losing.

2) We had a surprise firing of a HC shortly after our last game.

3) We went on a speculation "binge" concerning who our next HC will be, and that's not yet been decided.

4) Our former HC pulled a "Kaepernick" and went ballistic with an attempted "scorched earth" legal action.

5) WHAT NEXT?



Really, I have no clue as to what other overstated, under brained, silly or calamitous occurrence is in store for the Dolphins.

But I will not be surprised when it happens. - LOL



I'd set up a poll for "what is next", except that the categories of disaster seem infinite at this point in time.