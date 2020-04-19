What is the most “Dolphins” way this draft could go?

It’s getting a bit salty around here in the lead up to the draft as the pressure mounts. To lighten the mood a bit, taking into account your own personal history with the team, what is the thing the team could do that would immediately make you go “WOW, THAT IS SO DOLPHINS”. It doesn’t have to be bad, it doesn’t have to be good, it just has to be one of those things your friends who are fans of others teams would say, “Bro, the Dolphins always does stuff like that!”



I’ll start off with a few:



1) The Dolphins get cute, ignore QB at 5 and try to get a QB in rounds 2 or later because it’s not like it’s an important position or anything.



2) The Dolphins draft Herbert...which won’t bother me on its own if they prefer him...but then they proceed to state all of the reasons they drafted him as personality traits and non-football things. GTFOH. Get your QB based on how he performs. I don’t want to draft Herbert’s family.



3) The Dolphins draft Tua...and then proceed to basically ignore the O-line in the draft. Jesse Davis will totally work out, guys! Trust us!



What about you?