What is the most “Dolphins” way this draft could go?

Aqua and Orange

Aqua and Orange

Poster With A Porpoise
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 14, 2005
Messages
7,197
Reaction score
1,396
Location
Paradise (New Jersey)
It’s getting a bit salty around here in the lead up to the draft as the pressure mounts. To lighten the mood a bit, taking into account your own personal history with the team, what is the thing the team could do that would immediately make you go “WOW, THAT IS SO DOLPHINS”. It doesn’t have to be bad, it doesn’t have to be good, it just has to be one of those things your friends who are fans of others teams would say, “Bro, the Dolphins always does stuff like that!”

I’ll start off with a few:

1) The Dolphins get cute, ignore QB at 5 and try to get a QB in rounds 2 or later because it’s not like it’s an important position or anything.

2) The Dolphins draft Herbert...which won’t bother me on its own if they prefer him...but then they proceed to state all of the reasons they drafted him as personality traits and non-football things. GTFOH. Get your QB based on how he performs. I don’t want to draft Herbert’s family.

3) The Dolphins draft Tua...and then proceed to basically ignore the O-line in the draft. Jesse Davis will totally work out, guys! Trust us!

What about you?
 
Locke

Locke

They looked like strong hands.
Joined
Aug 12, 2008
Messages
15,590
Reaction score
5,248
Age
36
Location
Albuquerque, NM
Aqua and Orange said:
It’s getting a bit salty around here in the lead up to the draft as the pressure mounts. To lighten the mood a bit, taking into account your own personal history with the team, what is the thing the team could do that would immediately make you go “WOW, THAT IS SO DOLPHINS”. It doesn’t have to be bad, it doesn’t have to be good, it just has to be one of those things your friends who are fans of others teams would say, “Bro, the Dolphins always does stuff like that!”

I’ll start off with a few:

1) The Dolphins get cute, ignore QB at 5 and try to get a QB in rounds 2 or later because it’s not like it’s an important position or anything.

2) The Dolphins draft Herbert...which won’t bother me on its own if they prefer him...but then they proceed to state all of the reasons they drafted him as personality traits and non-football things. GTFOH. Get your QB based on how he performs. I don’t want to draft Herbert’s family.

3) The Dolphins draft Tua...and then proceed to basically ignore the O-line in the draft. Jesse Davis will totally work out, guys! Trust us!

What about you?
Click to expand...
Drafting Herbert would be the most Dolphins way this draft could go.
 
WCUPUNK

WCUPUNK

Active Roster
Joined
May 22, 2017
Messages
608
Reaction score
1,305
Age
35
Location
Charlotte, NC
Draft Henry Ruggs at 5, tell Dolphins fan he was drafted because he has a great family and can return kicks. Then panic when you are bombed on social media for not selecting a QB, forcing you to take Jake Fromm two rounds early at #18 after Tua, Herbert and Love are off the board.
 
WCUPUNK

WCUPUNK

Active Roster
Joined
May 22, 2017
Messages
608
Reaction score
1,305
Age
35
Location
Charlotte, NC
John Biello said:
Trading up to 2, or 3 and drafting Herbert
Click to expand...
That is honestly the single thing I am the most worried about. Tua scares me because of the injury issues and I think Herbert is the next Trubisky, but I can support taking either at #5 given our needs. the thought of blowing draft capital to move up for either keeps me up at night.
 
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 17, 2012
Messages
7,671
Reaction score
13,253
I'll be generic...

#1 Franchise (Krispy Kreme excluded!) QB (absolutely no Jenny Craigers!)

#2 Franchise (BurgerKing excluded) OT (aka "where's the BEEF!)

#3 Franchise (McDonalds excluded) RB (absolutely no McRibs!)

#4 ALL-Pro (TacoBell excluded) WR! (hot and spicy!)

#5 ALL-Pro (Fatties excluded) OG (thinking corn fed...)

#6 ALL-Pro (Metros excluded) S (bonus with facial scars!)

#7 Stud (Palominos excluded) DE (minor assualts welcome!)

#8 Derrick (Freaking) Brown (100% terrorist!)

#9 More of the above!
 
Last edited:
C

carjackistan

Rookie
Joined
Apr 29, 2006
Messages
343
Reaction score
33
Age
41
Trade up for Herbert, draft Chaisson, ignore the deepest WR class in ages.

Actually, making any trades during the draft, period. Can't remember the last one the Dolphins got the best of.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Starter
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
6,443
Reaction score
4,743
Location
NJ
Passing on the QB at #5, in hopes of selecting one @ #18 or 26. Only to find out their target, assuming it's Jordan Love was selected before either pick. But then finding Jake Fromm sitting there at #39.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom