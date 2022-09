It’s been my favorite sport since the 1950’s. I enjoyed playing all the three major sports growing up but when it comes to attending games or watching a sport on TV, football has always been the sport I will watch over any other sport.



In fact since I played golf for over 60 years until health issues no longer made it possible. I would still rather watch golf on TV than baseball. I loved playing baseball when I was young but now I just find it boring to watch.