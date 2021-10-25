What Miami needs to do to win!

Game Opponent 1st Qtr. 2nd Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 4th Qtr. O.T. Qtr Scoreless Qtr.'s Team w/most scoreless Qtr.'s Loses #1 Patriots 0 10 3 3 "--" 1 Tie Dolphins 7 3 7 0 "--" 1 Tie #2 Bills 14 0 7 14 "--" 1 Dolphins 0 0 0 0 "--" 4 Dolphins Lose #3 Raiders 2 10 7 6 6 0 Dolphins 14 0 0 11 3 2 Dolphins Lose #4 Colts 0 7 10 10 "--" 1 Dolphins 3 0 0 14 "--" 2 Dolphins Lose #5 Bucs 7 17 0 21 "--" 1 Dolphins 10 0 7 0 "--" 2 Dolphins Lose #6 Jags 3 7 7 6 "--" 0 Dolphins 7 6 0 7 "--" 1 Dolphins Lose #7 Falcons 0 13 7 10 "--" 1 Tie Dolphins 0 7 7 14 "--" 1 Tie

I have examined our games quarterly results per game this season and see a simple stat that explains our losses with a little more detail then the final score.When we fail to score in a quarter more then our opponents fail to score in quarter, then we lose the game.This happened in 5 of the games that we lost.When we tied our opponent in the number of quarters where one team didn't score, we won half of those games.Based on this analysis, if we score every quarter, we can expect to win half those games. Since we were close to winning in one tie and two of our losses, that means we should be able to win ~1/3 of our ties.All that means is we will win more then we loose if we score each quarter. This is a general assessment of what the quarterly scoring results tell us. The details of why we are not scoring each and every quarter at a higher rate then our opponents means our offense is a bigger part of our losses than our defense is.We need to work on both, but the offense needs the most help. It is clear from our scoring patterns that we can score but are inconsistent at it. This points to game planning and the ability to change strategies' quickly as the game unfolds is what is holding back our offense. The fact that our defense isn't creating many scoreless quarters is a different problem. I don't know if it's a weakness in training, the middle linebackers skill set or some combination of both, but I think that is where the problem is.There is some good news (I'm a homer and I do need to keep up appearances) - LOLBut there is some real good news in the quarterly analysis - Our number of scoreless quarters has been dropping since the Bill's game and we are now down to one scoreless quarter for our last two games.Now "you all" (I've lived in NC almost 30 years and am beginning to pick up the lingo) can begin the "turd polishing" (useless refinement of over focused stats), "Lemming" wailings (I told you we stink) and whatever unfocused anger with the team leads you to.Just remember that the "sky is not falling" according to my quarterly analysis. It may have fallen at the Bill's game, but we are improving more every game and the quarterly stats show that we are scoring more; and scoring more often. We are about to cross the bridge on the way to "Perfectville", which is where I assume we all really want to go.For the record, here are the box scores so you can judge for yourself: