What Miami SHOULD do

Here’s my draft idea that I haven’t seen discussed or floated anywhere.

I’d offer Washington #18, #26 and a 2nd round pick for for #2. I may even consider offering the the Texans 1st next year instead of the 2nd.

I’d take Chase Young #2 - generational pass rusher and will add a whole new dynamic to our defense. With our CBs with Young coming off the edge would be amazing.

With pick #5 I’d try to trade down as far as possible. Rumors are Atlanta wants to move up. It is possible we could pick up #16 and a first next year to recoup some of the picks we gave up to get up to #2. If not Atlanta, some team may want to move up. If we can’t find a trade partner then we can go ahead and grab a top tackle or Tua at #5.

Conceptually I really like the idea. Use our late first round picks and possibly the Texans first to move up for Young. Then use #5 pick to trade back to recoup the picks we gave up for Young. Obviously this happening is a long shot and will depend on our front office’s opinion on the QBs in this class and finding a trade partner, but I thought it was an interesting idea.

What are your thoughts?
 
giphy.gif
 
I think this is a horrible idea and I hate to use such a strong word but Chase Young is not worth half of your high end draft capital. The defensive end position while important isn’t worth a half a point to spread if he misses a game. Brian Flores comes from the patriots who scheme pressure they don’t just have high end pass rushers.

And the Falcons wanted to trade up for Chase Young from everything I’ve heard so their desire to trade up is solely based on the person we would trade up and take. To get Chase Young and Tua would be great but I think our need for offensive tackle is significantly higher than pass rusher and with what you gave to get up to number two the earliest offensive linemen we could take would be at 56 which would clearly not be someone who could play right away.

So you are crippling the offensive side of the ball and making it very difficult for any quarterback brought in to have success.
 
And who exactly do you propose our QB of the future is after all this? We will be too good to move up for a QB next year unless we bundle our entire draft.

Also, I bet WAS says no to that offer.
 
We should then hire Tom Osborne as offensive coordinator and run the veer option, because we still ain’t got no QB.
 
Problem 1 you need mutual interest and Wash isn’t interested
 
The Dolphins should target Qb in the third round: Gordon or McDonald.
The Dolphins should stay with the picks they have on day 1 and day 2, and draft Ferraris on offense!
And if there is money, they should sign Cam Newton.
 
This idea is contingent on being able to use the #5 pick to recoup what you gave up to get the #2 pick. I would not even consider this unless we could get, for example, Atlanta’s #16 and their first next year. If you can’t pull a deal like that for #5 I would not do it. Also, I think these QBs are all trash and do not believe in taking a QB (or any position) simply because you need one
 
Can you explain why all the quarterbacks are “trash“

and#5 for 16 and a future 1st seems like a tiny price for Atlanta to pay I think they would jump on that.
 
Day drinking usually leads to bad decisions like this.

The team has the resources to let the draft come to them rather than force things and appear desperate. Desperation leads to losing on the trade up/down.
 
Dear Sir,

Please find my feedback enclosed in the quote below.

Regards,

UK Dolfan

My thoughts are that 2021 picks should be in play to move up, instead of 2020 picks.

If COVID effects NCAAF in terms of delays or schools being closed in the fall, that draft can be awfully weak as underclassmen will probably stay in school due to a lack of playing time.
 
