What Miami SHOULD do

Here’s my draft idea that I haven’t seen discussed or floated anywhere.



I’d offer Washington #18, #26 and a 2nd round pick for for #2. I may even consider offering the the Texans 1st next year instead of the 2nd.



I’d take Chase Young #2 - generational pass rusher and will add a whole new dynamic to our defense. With our CBs with Young coming off the edge would be amazing.



With pick #5 I’d try to trade down as far as possible. Rumors are Atlanta wants to move up. It is possible we could pick up #16 and a first next year to recoup some of the picks we gave up to get up to #2. If not Atlanta, some team may want to move up. If we can’t find a trade partner then we can go ahead and grab a top tackle or Tua at #5.



Conceptually I really like the idea. Use our late first round picks and possibly the Texans first to move up for Young. Then use #5 pick to trade back to recoup the picks we gave up for Young. Obviously this happening is a long shot and will depend on our front office’s opinion on the QBs in this class and finding a trade partner, but I thought it was an interesting idea.



What are your thoughts?