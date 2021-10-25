What no one is talking about on Tua 2nd INT

Dolfan Dave
As soon as we got the turnover I was so excited because we were in the drivers seat in great field position. THEN... we line up with empty backfield with 5 wide and I said uh oh... presnap.
We were begging Falcons to straight rush Tua.
It was a terrible decision pre-snap to line up in this formation and call this play. Granted did Tua make a poor decision while trying to make a play happen? Yea... Did the run back make it worse? Definitely....
This all starts with coaching though. I'm not saying run the ball there but at least have RB in as extra blocker, leak out of backfield. We should have played smarter
