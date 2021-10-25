 What no one is talking about on Tua 2nd INT | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What no one is talking about on Tua 2nd INT

Dolfan Dave

As soon as we got the turnover I was so excited because we were in the drivers seat in great field position. THEN... we line up with empty backfield with 5 wide and I said uh oh... presnap.

We were begging Falcons to straight rush Tua.

It was a terrible decision pre-snap to line up in this formation and call this play. Granted did Tua make a poor decision while trying to make a play happen? Yea... Did the run back make it worse? Definitely....

This all starts with coaching though. I'm not saying run the ball there but at least have RB in as extra blocker, leak out of backfield. We should have played smarter
 
brumdog44

BahamaFinFan78 said:
I want to see a replay. I think his hand or arm got hit
Screenshot (5).png
Not a replay, but here is a picture of the throw. He was trying to get the dumpdown throw, which was open...that wasn't the issue. The issue was he was getting pulled down at the time from behind and as he fell forward while making the throw, he fell into his own lineman. The spot he's trying to throw to isn't the issue, it's that in this case he was on his way down before he started to make the throw....prime position to cause a floater. And the throw wasn't going to gain much to begin with even if it were complete, so the reward wasn't worth the risk.
 
dolfan91 said:
Its not truly all Tua's fault here. Jackson played a huge role.

Again, it was a bad throw. The sack would have been on Jackson, but there was most definitely contact and then Tua tried to force the throw. Still have to put the pick on Tua more than anything else.

But watching the replay, what was Waddle doing on that as well? His quarterback was in trouble and he was in a position to receive a dump off....not sure why he started to run away from the play. Not saying he would have been able to stop the pick, but sure as heck had a better chance of tipping it...or at a minimum, stopping the long run back.
 
BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

Starter
Joined
Jul 18, 2010
Messages
4,570
Reaction score
2,380
Yeah, definitely a horrible decision. I just seem to think at the game, they showed a different angle, up closer. I thought it looked like his arm got hit.
 
Delvin said:
Pass blocking has improved:
I would agree with that -- it has been better (no thanks to Jackson). Not great, but better. Wonder what the week two grade against Buffalo was because that was downright dreadful.
 
BahamaFinFan78 said:
Yeah, definitely a horrible decision. I just seem to think at the game, they showed a different angle, up closer. I thought it looked like his arm got hit.
If his arm was hit, it was when he fell forward into his own lineman and it hit him.
 
brumdog44 said:
View attachment 87417
Not a replay, but here is a picture of the throw. He was trying to get the dumpdown throw, which was open...that wasn't the issue. The issue was he was getting pulled down at the time from behind and as he fell forward while making the throw, he fell into his own lineman. The spot he's trying to throw to isn't the issue, it's that in this case he was on his way down before he started to make the throw....prime position to cause a floater. And the throw wasn't going to gain much to begin with even if it were complete, so the reward wasn't worth the risk.
Something that does need to be mentioned here as well is how bad this play design was. Let's say the blocking held up.....he has three receivers in the same vicinity, all between 4 and 9 yards of the LOS, all in the center of the field.
 
Delvin said:
Pass blocking has improved:
This is worth mentioning, though: ESPN analytics pass block win rating has Miami dead last in the league with a 44% win rate (prior to this past week). Pass blocks are considered to be a 'win' if a blocker can withstain their block for 2.5 seconds. Only four teams are under 50%. Cleveland is #1 at 73% and the Rams second at 72%. Meanwhile, our run block win rate has been decent -- 11th in the league. Begs the question why until last week we weren't running more.

For means of comparison, our pass block win rate for 2020 wasn't good but it was better -- 51%, 27th in the league.

Defensively, our pass rush win rate is actually decent (12th) in the league and our pass run win rate is very good at 5th. That would seem to suggest that our issues are more with our linebackers and DBs and overall tackling.

www.espn.com

2021 NFL pass-rushing, run-stopping, blocking leaderboard: Win rate rankings

ESPN Analytics created revolutionary new metrics to measure performance in both the run and pass game. Here are the leaders for the 2021 season.
www.espn.com www.espn.com
 
  • Like
Reactions: MD
